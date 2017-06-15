Star FM to honour Nicholas Zakaria

Arts Reporter

Top radio station, Star FM is expected honour veteran sungura musician, Nicholas “Madzibaba” Zakaria for his contribution to the arts in Zimbabwe today at the Rainbow Towers.

Zakaria will be honoured with a “Legend Award”, his first ever award in his music career at a strictly-by-invite evening ceremony. The ceremony, Star FM’s first will see the station issue out its first legend award at the event that coincides with the “Star FM @ 5” celebrations.

The ceremony is to be held annually every June when Star FM celebrates its birthday while they honour unrecognised legends from Zimbabwe’s arts. Zakaria is also expected to perform at the event that will also have entertainment provided by Star FM’s various departments who will each dance to any of their favourite Zakaria’s song.

Star FM deputy general manager Piwayi Dzuda said: “As a leading radio station it’s our duty not only to promote talent but to also recognise excellence. “Zakaria is an icon and should be honoured for his artistry in his field.”

Zakaria has been in the music industry for a long time and has nurtured many talented musicians over the years when he has been at the helm of Khiama Boys.

Some great musicians to have emerged from Zakaria’s wing are Alick Macheso, the late System Tazvida and Cephas Karushanga.

Despite going without being rewarded for his efforts, Zakaria has been consistent in the industry and remains one of the best artistes in Zimbabwe.