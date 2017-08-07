Spices of traditional dance in Byo . . . Ezemnyama wins Chibuku Neshamwari competition

Tawanda Marwizi in Bulawayo

Bulawayo-based group Ezemnyama scooped this year’s first prize of Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance competition at White City Stadium on Saturday.

The group went away $7 000 richer, while Culture Warriors from Harare and How Mine scooped second and third prizes, getting $5 000 and $3 000, respectively.

The Competition

It was an exciting afternoon as people were taken down memory lane with some of the dances displayed by performing groups. As early as 10am, merrymakers were making their way into the venue.

Groups that participated in the competition include Macca Sensational (Manicaland), Black Amakweze(Matabelaland North), How Mine Chioda (Matabelaland South), Ezemnyama (Bulawayo), Chipolepole Zambia Gule (Midlands), Dzimbahwe Dance Group (Masvingo), Chinyakare (Mashonaland Central), Budiriro Cultural Dance Group (Mashonaland West), Goronzi Arts (Mashonaland East)and Culture Warriors (Harare).

Another group from Victoria Falls Simunye Arts Ensemble participated in the competition though the organisers could not explain why the province brought two groups. Redwing Mine Traditional Dance Group from Manicaland won last year’s competition.

Culture Warriors were the first to take the stage and they managed to convince the judges. Most of the groups had prepared for the big day as they displayed well-choreographed dances.

Originality was one of the key areas the groups had worked on.

This year each province came with different dances that include muchongoyo, chioda, dinhe and mbende among others unlike last year when nyau dominated the competition. Their dressing was on point as most of the groups made sure attires suit the type of dance.

In the past traditional dances were performed for entertainment and ritual routines and nowadays few people follow the culture, hence the competition strives to keep the dances alive.

The crowd

For years now the competition has managed to maintain the momentum with the organisers, Delta Beverages, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe National Traditional Dancers Association being hailed for their efforts to preserve our culture.

It has managed to build a loyal fan base with people coming to witness the contest that has brought different cultures together.

Merrymakers had their question and answer time where they got several prizes that include the popular opaque beer ‘Chibuku Super’. Some got heavily drunk in the early hours with some getting the confidence to go on stage facing the crowd and dance wildly.

Others had a great day as they managed to see different groups performing as well as spending time with their spouses at the event. People hailed the organisers for coming up with such events for free as well as motivating the society to preserve culture.

Thomas Ncube who travelled from Pumula said despite having popular musicians coming to perform he had come to see different type of dances displayed by the groups.

“This event is very exciting because it brings different cultures together. It is good for us because we learn a lot and also people are enjoying,” he said. Another reveller Fiona Moyo hailed the groups for their commitment to perform at the event.

“It is good to see that the groups are very committed in performing. This is a very good move that keeps us closer to our culture and the groups are doing well in doing original works,” he said.

Winners

Ezemnyama was formed in 2009 but they first appeared at Chibuku Neshamwari in 2015 though they could not make it. With 17 members they could not stomach their defeat in that year and they went back to the drawing board.

Though their type of dance is popular in Botswana it is also known in Gwanda. In trying to find a winning formula they went to Gwanda looking for experts who conducted workshops with them.

Leader of the group Phibion Ncube was a hero following the announcement of the results. He said he was happy to be the winners of the competition.

“It has finally paid off for us as a group because when we failed in 2015, but we could not stop. We went back to the drawing board and worked on our act. That is what most groups must do because if they lose hope they can lose it,” he said. They have been invited to perform in Egypt in November and the win has come as a major boost for them.

“We have been invited to perform in Egypt so this win has come as a major boost for us. We will not relax because we always want to be the best,” he said. Ncube said it was important that groups learn to be original so that they can go far.

“Originality is one key aspect for creative industry and I hope several groups will do the same. We will not stop coming up with ideas to develop our group,” he said.

ZNTDA president Kennedy Kachuruka said they had a successful event this year as different groups had come back from the rafters.

“Most of these groups could not participate in last year’s event but this year the event has been a success story. I am happy because people have come together in making sure we had a successful show,” he said. Kachuruka said the event was having a good response and they would keep it going.

However, the officials could not avail reasons why there were two groups from Matebeland North making participating groups to 11. A Victoria Falls group Simunye Arts Ensamble cried foul making some serious corruption allegations.

“First of all we were told to come after fans raised concern in Victoria Falls. Now we are here we had requested the adjudicators to tell us our shortfalls so that we work on but they refused. We also have a recording of one of the officials asking for bribe from us,” he said.

WINKY D

Despite having a rough patch in Bulawayo on Friday Night at a different function, Winky D managed to thrill fans at the event. He was the guest performer at the contest.

His old hits have managed to stand the taste of time as they became sing along songs. He introduced a new song much to the delight of the fans. Though his act has been predictable, the musician made sure he left the fans smiling.

“Bulawayo listen we are here to make fun and enjoy music,” he said referring to the other night where fans threw missiles on him.

He opened his act with song “Mudhara Vauya” before belting out some of his popular hits. On Saturday the musician is scheduled to perform at Caravan Park in Zvishavane with the show organiser Cliff Mataga saying they have done their ground work.