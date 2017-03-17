SPB shortlists bidders for major power project

Lloyd Gumbo Senior Reporter

Construction of a new transmission line linking Mozambique, Zimbabwe and South African edged closer this week when the State Procurement Board shortlisted two technically-compliant bids for the 400KV Orange Grove-Tokwe Transmission project.The transmission project also known as the Mozambique-Zimbabwe-South Africa (MoZiSa) is expected to improve electricity connectivity and trading in sadc under the auspices of the Southern African Power Pool.

SAPP is a regional body that coordinates the planning, generation, transmission and marketing of electricity in southern Africa on behalf of member states’ utilities.

Power utilities in the three countries — Electricicade de Moçambique (EDM), Eskom of South Africa and Zesa are supporting the project.

TBEA China and China CAMC were shortlisted as technically and financially compliant while five other bidders from China and a local firm fell by the wayside.

The two Chinese firms bade for about $124,5 million and $134, 6 million respectively and the project scope was financing, design, construction and commissioning of the 300km transmission line that links Orange Groove and Triangle sub-stations.

A search of the two companies revealed that China CAMC is a construction conglomerate covering roads, rail, infrastructure development and design.

The firm is said to have successfully completed projects in Africa, Europe, America and Asia.

On the other hand, TBEA China specialises in power transmission, new energy and is among the world’s largest manufacturers of transformers.

It is said to have built transmission lines in Zambia, Ethiopia, India and Tajikistan among others.

Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company managing director Engineer Julian Chinembiri said the project would go a long way in stabilising electricity connectivity in Zimbabwe and other countries in the region.

“At the moment, Mutare is being fed by one transmission line from Dema sub-station to Orange Grove. It is what we call a radial feeder.

“If we lose that one line, it means Mutare and the greater part of Manicaland will not have power.

“But the coming on board of that Orange Grove-Triangle feeder, will close the gap in the system.

“Now, if that Dema-Orange Grove feeder is down, we will be able to feed Manicaland through Orange Grove-Triangle line,” said Eng Chinembiri.

He said the other benefit was that the Orange Grove-Triangle transmission line would help increase the quality of power in Manicaland as they would be able to control the network and avoid high volumes of power to Manicaland through one line.

“It also increases our wheeling capacity to the region because from Triangle we will be connecting to South Africa, meaning we can either get power from South Africa or through South Africa.

“It will also increase our wheeling capacity and ensure we get wheeling charges that are high, which is a benefit to the country.

“That is why that line is very important,” Eng Chinembiri said.

When the ongoing power construction projects are completed, Zimbabwe expects to export power, which will be made efficient if the construction of the transmission line is completed.