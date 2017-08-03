Southern Granite invests $1,9m in machinery

Kudakwashe Mhundwa Business Reporter

Granite rock processor, Southern Granite (Pvt) Ltd has invested $1,9 million in machinery, which will double its production. In an interview with The Business Herald on the sidelines of a factory tour by Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Mike Bimha, Southern Granite managing director Gary Welsh said the machinery, which include a multi-wire machine, polish line and bridge cutting machine, is expected in the country in the later part of the year.

“A multi-wire machine is expected to arrive in the coming week. The Polish line is expected to arrive by mid-September and bridge cutting by the end of the year. All this is part of our expansion plans in the country as well as doubling production levels,” said Mr Welsh.

“Currently we produce about 400-500 cubic meters per month and are exporting 8 000 square meters valued at $250 000, to key markets including Europe and South Africa,” he said.

The firm, however, raised concern over high import duties for machinery saying that it impedes business operations.

Mr Welsh highlighted that the company has since written to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce requesting for a duty weaver considering the size of investment that they already have in the country as well as future investments.

“We have challenges especially on the issue of duty because some of the machinery is required to pay duty while the other machinery does not pay duty.

Specifically on the multi-wire there is no duty but the polishing one has 5 percent duty that we need to pay.

“That is why we wrote to your (Dr Bimha) office requesting a waiver on the duty considering the magnitude of investments we have in the country,” he said.

In response to the plea Dr Bimha said his ministry will consult other Government departments responsible for the matter to assist local industry.