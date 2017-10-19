Somalia blast toll tops 300

Mogadishu. - The police said at least 300 people were killed and close to 400 others injured in the deadly blast that rocked Mogadishu on Saturday. Police Captain Mohamed Hussein said that as hospitals and families continue to count the dead, nearly 70 people were missing, based on accounts from relatives. Many bodies, he said, were burnt to ashes in the attack. The director of an ambulance service in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu echoed the police chief’s sentiments.

Dr Abdulkadir Adam, the director of Aamin Ambulance, said more people died of their wounds. This was the deadliest single attack the Horn of Africa nation has experienced to date and the death toll is expected to rise even higher. Somalia is blaming the al-Shabaab extremist group, which had not commented.

Officials said more than 70 critically injured people are being airlifted to Turkey for treatment as international aid begins to arrive. Nervous relatives stood on the tarmac at the airport, praying for the recovery of their loved ones. Overwhelmed hospitals in Mogadishu were struggling to assist other badly wounded victims, many burnt beyond recognition.

The attack is also one of the worst in the world in recent years. Officials say more than 70 critically injured people were being airlifted to Turkey for treatment.- theguardian.