Solomon’s Lifestyle Café attracts full house

Tawanda Marwizi Arts Correspondent

Pomp and funfare are the best words to describe the official opening of Solomon’s Café official opening last Friday. With man-of-the-moment Jah Prayzah being the main act on the night, merrymakers had the best treat from the musician as well as enjoying exquisite offers from the Café. Situated along Willowvale Road in Glen View, the Café brings upmarket offering to high-density suburbs.

As early as 6pm, merrymakers were making their way to the venue that is meant to promote local tourism. Despite being attended by hundreds of merrymakers, parking space was not a problem at the venue. Jah Prayzah gave a spellbound performance. The musician said 2017 was not a good year for him narrating how he was ravaged by bouncers at his former bouncer Chris Nyemba’s burial at Glen Forest Memorial Park.

After narrating his ordeal, the musician then performed song “Karunyerekupe” that became an anthem on social media when the incident happened. Some of the songs he performed were “Ngoda”, “Eriza” and “Kutonga Kwaro” among others.

Venue owner Solomon Matsa was grateful to the community for coming in their numbers to support the official opening. “The support we are getting from people is overwhelming and our main thrust is to promote local tourism. People out there should know that we have our own special traditional dishes in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Matsa said he has constructed the place in order to promote local arts as well as township tourism. “Such good places are found in upmarket but we are saying we need to promote our local arts. So this place have everything and our vision is to have the best,” he said.