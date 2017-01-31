Skill is one of God’s spiritual gifts

Seest thou a man diligent in his business? He shall stand before kings; he shall not stand before mean men. Proverbs 22:29

There is such a thing known as skill which is found or which has to be found in every person. In very simple terms skill means the ability to do something well.

Other definitions we can talk of might be far away from the truth. If you can find yourself doing something and you are doing it so well, that is skill.

According to this definition it then becomes difficult for some people to think that they do not have any skill. If skill is the ability to do anything well, not specifically something, but anything that you can do so well, it means you have a skill.

If you say you do not have any skill, all you will be saying is that you cannot do anything well in your life, which is impossible. There has to be something that you know when you begin to do it you do it so well. Having that kind of thing that you know you can do so well means you are skilled in that area.

In most cases, skill is something that you are born with, it is a gift that God gives to every person to secure his or her life.

God knowing that where you are going there is going to be hunger, scarcity and competition, gave you a skill to survive.

God knew that you were going to a place where you would need something in terms of provision.

He then gave you a particular skill in order for you to survive. It is either you are born with skill or it can be delivered to you at some point along your journey of life.

You might have been given so many other skills at birth, but there is a moment of realisation. You will realise what you have been carrying for the past 10 or 20 years as you keep on praying and seeking the face of God.

God will then bring you into a place of realising what you have and what you can do so well.

Most people miss the mark by thinking that they got their skill at age 15 or 20.

Skill is something inborn and will be within you, but you will only realise it at a particular point in time in your life.

It happens when you yield to the spirit of God and you surrender yourself to the presence of God.

In most cases, it happens when you are worshipping God, during those moments when you find yourself in the tangible presence of God and worshipping Him without any restrictions.

God will then cause your body and spirit to realise what you have within.

During the creation of everything that we see, when God said “. . . Let there be light . . .” (Genesis1:3), that is the time when He also created ideas.

It is not only the light that you see that was created. The “light” that you see there is not just the bright light you see in the afternoon.

It is also enlightenment; that is the time when God created information and knowledge. Light is information. When God created light it was information that was spoken into existence.

God, by saying let there be light, He was basically saying let there be information and knowledge. When God was in the business of creating everything we see and have today, He would say that let there be this and that and you could see it coming to pass.

It was because of His command, when He commanded, it happened. The things that He commanded came into existence.

There are also certain things that God created and He never commanded, but He spoke.

When he was commanding things to happen it was as if He was shouting and only the things He shouted came into existence. God whispered certain things and the things He whispered never materialised.

The things that God said whispering you find them hanging in the atmosphere. When you catch up and you are able to hear what God whispered that is what you call ideas and inventions. It’s not like we managed to invent aeroplanes at a later stage. Aeroplanes were invented by God Himself when He said that let there be light.

They were found within the light that God spoke.

Everything that God commanded is there now and you can see it, but there are so many things that God spoke, not as a command. He created them, but did not allow them to appear in the physical realm, He just whispered them. Those are the things that are still hanging in the atmosphere waiting for the most spiritual people.

They can get a hold of such things in form of thoughts and ideas. You can think that you have come up with a new idea, but there is no new idea, the idea you might get today was created when God created light.

Very close to your head right now where you are there is a thought waiting for you to just be sensitive so that you can get hold of it then light will shine into your brains.

It is unfortunate that we have to go to other places to get skill, but it is a gift you can receive from God. Skill is one of the spiritual gifts. ‘And he informed me, and talked with me, and said, O Daniel, I am now come forth to give thee skill and understanding’. (Daniel 9:22). Without any training Daniel received skill direct from an angel of God.

When you have skill, it brings with it a different group of people.

Until you add skill to whatever business you are doing your market will never change.

It is skill that determines the kind of people you interact with.

Anything that you are doing, start working on developing your skill and see what is going to happen with you.

You will begin to see significant people calling you, people you never thought would call you for anything. What is important is to identify the skill that God has given to you.