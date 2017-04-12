Sithetheliwe rules the roost

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Mighty Warriors assistant coach Sithetheliwe “Kwinji 15” carved her name on the local coaching scene when she emerged the best student in the CAF A licence course, which was completed in February.

Sibanda is the first female coach to undergo the course, which at the moment is the highest coaching mark in the country.

The course used to be the highest coaching badge in Africa before the introduction of CAF Pro Licence.

ZIFA are set to conduct their Pro Licence sometime this year.

But the former Mighty Warriors midfielder ruled the roost beating 31 male coaches to come out as the top student in the course, which combined both practical and theoretical lessons.

Although the results of the CAF A licence are set to be published this week, The Herald has established that Sibanda dominated the cast.

It has also emerged that seven coaches failed to attain a pass mark, have failed the course and will have to be further assessed by the instructors before they are certified.

The month-long course was conducted by CAF instructor and assessor Frans Mogashoa of South Africa who was assisted by course director Nelson Matongorere and former ZIFA technical director Taurai Mangwiro.

Some of the Premiership coaches, who took part in the CAF “A” course which was divided into two modules, together with Sibanda include CAPS United’s Lloyd Chitembwe and his assistant coach Mark Mathe, Black Rhinos gaffer Stanford “Stix’’ Mtizwa, Harare City’s Michael Madzivanyika and his assistant Philemon Mutyakureva and Ngezi Platinum assistant coach Kifton Kadurira.

It is now mandatory for all local Premiership head coaches and their deputies to have the CAF A licence to enable them to sit on the bench during matches.

This move have seen a number of coaches falling by the way side after ZIFA effected the club licensing system at the start of the season.

Former Warriors mentor Callisto Pasuwa was the best student in the inaugural CAF A licence in 2014.

CAF A participants

Kifton Kadurira, Sithetheliwe Sibanda, Garthly Chipuka, Darlingotn Dodo, Charles Rwodzi, Newsome Mutema, Prince Matore, Stanford Mutizwa, Emmanuel Gutu, Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva, Celestino Paul Benza, Mark Mathe, Tarisai Kaseke, Amini Soma Phiri, Bekithemba Ndlovu, Alexio Sigion, Ikabort Masocha, Michael Madzivanyika, Joseph Takaringofa, Rodwell Dhlakama, Lloyd Chigove, Lloyd Chitembwe, Farai Tawachera, James Matola, Genesis Mangombe, Daniel Chimedza, Takesure Chiragwi, Spencer Banda, Philemon Mutyakureva.