Silos, bakeries for Mash West

Blessings Chidakwa Mash West Correspondent

Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Cde Webster Shamu has said Government is committed to creating and assisting local business people to set up silos and bakeries in the province, as the area has more farmers who are into wheat production. Cde Shamu said most of the wheat was grown in the province and it was only fair that the province had its own silos and bakeries as that would benefit local people extensively.

“Government is determined to build silos and bakeries in Mashonaland West Province he said. “However, in the event that this fails or delays, it is committed to empower locals with the capabilities.” Cde Shamu said farm produce from the province should be processed locally to ensure that the province benefited directly and indirectly. “As you know, wheat is grown here and is sent to Harare where it is processed and it comes back as bread,” he said.

“If it was going to be processed locally, probably that will create employment and bread will also be cheap.”

Cde Shamu’s remarks came at a time when the production of wheat has been booming in the province, with the provincial agronomist Mrs Siyena Makaza recently hailing farmers for performing exceptionally well during the just-ended winter wheat season due to timely provision of inputs by relevant stakeholders, including Government.

“I want to applaud the province for performing exceptionally well in the winter wheat cropping season compared to previous winter seasons,” she said.