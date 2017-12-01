Shun domestic violence: Govt official

Joyce Mukucha and Ropafadzo Ndangariro

Government has called on Zimbabweans to shun violence of any form because of its negative impact on society. Speaking during an all-stakeholders conference on domestic violence held in Harare yesterday, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development (WAGCD) Mrs Sibusisiwe Zembe said Zimbabweans should be smart enough to say avoid domestic violence.

The conference was running under the theme “I Commit to Ending Domestic Violence. Violence of any form should not be accepted in our modern society, nor should it be locked away as an allowable social norm,” she said.

“Statistics indicate that domestic violence is a major problem, not only in Zimbabwe, but globally. The Zimbabwe Demographic and Health Survey (ZDHS 2015-2016) states that almost half (45 percent) of married women report that they have experienced physical, emotional or sexual violence from their husbands or partners at some point in time.” Mrs Zembe also said Government will scale up efforts to ensure that domestic violence is contained.

“Everyone of us here has a role to play, be it the police, courts, healthcare providers, legal service providers, churches, traditional leaders, funding partners, civil society organisations, artistes, the media and in our individual capacities.” As the ministry commemorates 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence (GBV), it has since launched the programme “Zero Tolerance 365: National Programme on GBV Prevention and Response 2016-2020.”

“The national programme is a commitment by the Government of Zimbabwe to eradicate all forms of GBV and the document gives policy guidance on all GBV interventions and promotes gender equality in the country,” said Mrs Zembe. Anti-Domestic Violence Council chairperson Mrs Eunice Njovana urged people to become agents of change insofar as domestic violence is concerned. She said as Zimbabwe is a peaceful nation, homes should be safe and peaceful havens for families.