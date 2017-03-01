Shun corruption, police urged

Crime Reporter

Police officers have been challenged to live within their means, shun all forms of corruption and maintain the highest standards of loyalty and discipline when discharging their duties.

Officer Commanding Harare province Senior Assistant Commissioner Elias Mvere said it was the duty of every police officer to uphold discipline as it was the pivot of any organisation.

“It is my wish to announce that, as police officers, we must maintain the highest standards of loyalty and discipline in all our policing endeavours. It is the duty of every police officer to uphold discipline as we all know that is the pivot of any organisation.

“Together let us all say no to corruption, in this regard, may I therefore urge you to live within your means and shun all forms of corruption,” he said.

Snr Asst Comm Mvere was addressing officers at a Harare Suburban district 2016 belated end of year party which was held recently.

He said policing was a challenging job that sees police officers standing in precarious positions in an endeavour to fulfil their constitutional mandate.

He said as the ZRP, they had committed themselves to providing the most effective and efficient service to the public and their vision was to be the leading police service provider in the world by the year 2020.

“This focused planning demands loyalty, perseverance, courage, commitment, patriotism and discipline in all our policing endeavours,” Snr Asst Comm Mvere said.

He said last year Harare Suburban District underperformed as crime in general increased by 4 percent, with 23 791 cases being recorded as compared to 22 789 in 2015.

“Cases involving domestic violence also rose by 41 percent as 1 793 cases were recorded in 2016 compared to 1 275 recorded in 2015. Similarly, the district recorded an increase in rape (juvenile) by 18 percent, theft of car parts by 112 percent, assault by 17 percent, malicious damage to property by 26 percent and armed robbery (involving firearms) by 3 percent,” he said.

Snr Asst Comm Mvere said the district managed to reduce some of the crimes of concern such as murder by 26 percent, unlawful entry (2 percent), plain robbery (78 percent), theft from motor vehicles (53 percent), theft (3 percent) and rape involving adults (18 percent).

He said in line with the ZRP Client Service Charter, as a district, they need to increase their efforts in order to reduce crime in their areas of policing and to ensure that all reported cases were expeditiously and thoroughly in- vestigated.

Snr Asst Comm Mvere commended officers for managing to suppress all forms of public violence orchestrated by political malcontents last year.

“Remember, as police, we are duty-bound, hence we should never wobble or quake in discharging our constitutional obligation, by allowing misguided elements to deliberately engage in public violence or to wilfully destroy and loot property, disturb the prevailing peace and tranquillity under the smokescreen of freedom to demonstrate,” he said.

Snr Asst Comm Mvere said as the nation braces for the 2018 elections, officers should remain vigilant and highly visible.