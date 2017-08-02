Shot in the arm for Chipinge macadamia farmers

Luthando Mapepa Chipinge Correspondent

A MACADAMIA marketing company, Cropate Agricultural Services, has availed 10 tractors to farmers in Chipinge District. The company also opened a commercial shop for macadamia farmers in the district.

The development is aimed at improving the quality of the country’s macadamia nuts at international markets. The shop that will be located in Chipinge Town will support macadamia farmers with necessary farming equipment, while the tractors availed last Saturday will be distributed to interested farmers who will pay for them over a period of time.

The new tractors are modern hydraulic sprayers, specially produced for the macadamia industry. Speaking during the handover ceremony, Cropate Agricultural Services managing director Mr Lazarus Dhliwayo said the programme was aimed at assisting Chipinge macadamia farmers to achieve international production levels and standards.

Mr Dhliwayo said the new macadamia shop would offer equipment as well as expertise to all farmers at low rates. “Our company endeavours to assist the Chipinge farming community to increase production levels.

“The programme will offer farmers with inputs and equipment, including tractors at zero deposit. “They will refund us after harvesting their crop. Our goal is to produce high quality products, which will compete favourably at global markets.

The tractors are necessary equipment for macadamia farmers, hence we will assist all interested farmers at zero deposit to acquire tractors and refund us over a period of time,’’ he said.

Mr Dhliwayo said the new commercial shop would house macadamia experts, who would provide expertise and technical information to farmers.

“The shop will provide the necessary expertise and technical information to farmers on the ground with the support of our agronomy team. “We will also have workshops where experts within Zimbabwe, regional and international spheres will be invited to share their expertise.

“It will also support farmers programme with a complete range of farming equipment and tools. We will supply the full range of fertilisers, nutrients and the necessary approved insecticides to ensure a good yield and high quality nut suitable for the world markets,’’ he added.

Speaking during the same event, Chipinge District Administrator Mr William Mashava hailed Chipinge farmers for promoting Zim-Asset and uplifting lives in the community.

He urged more players to invest in the industry for the district to realise full benefits from the macadamia nuts.

“This is a great achievement for Chipinge and Zimbabwe at large and we hope the macadamia industry will make extra efforts to value add the proceeds to local community,” he said.