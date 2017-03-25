Shameless Makepekepe fan named, banned

Paul Mundandi Sports Reporter

The disgraced CAPS United fan, who was pictured urinating from the stands during the club’s Champions League tie against TP Mazembe, has been named and shamed by being banned for five games by the club’s supporters association.

The Herald revealed yesterday that the fan was set to be punished and the supporters leadership of the club moved swiftly to outlaw him from their next five games.

His name is Givemore “Chitova” Mukozho, a married family man who is a teacher by profession.

CAPS United supporters national chairman Blessed Gumbo said they have since instituted disciplinary measures against him.

“Firstly, as the national supporters association chairman for CAPS United, I do apologise to ZIFA, PSL and all football stakeholders for the inhuman behaviour by one of our fans

“We do not accept such behaviour at CAPS United. Football is the number one sport and people bring their wives and families to enjoy the game and not to watch such kind of behaviour.

“We have taken action and I can confirm that we have banned Givemore “Chitova” Mukozho for the next five games. When we handed him the ban, we made it clear he would also miss the game against Highlanders tomorrow afternoon (today).

“I talked to him and he was very apologetic. He claims he was under the influence of alcohol but whatever the reason, his actions were deplorable,” said Gumbo.