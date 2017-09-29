Shabanie boss taunts Dynamos

Paul Mundandi

SHABANIE Mine technical director Taku Shariwa has taken a swipe at Dynamos by describing the Glamour Boys as a team that lacks the experience needed to win the Castle Lager Premiership title.

The Zvishavane miners refused to be bullied by their illustrious rivals, who are yet to win a league match at Maglas since 2006, and scored in the last four minutes of regulation time to grab a point in a 1-1 draw. Shariwa, who correctly called the identity of last year’s championship winners by giving the title to CAPS United about two months before the end of the race, said he didn’t believe the Glamour Boys had the pedigree to be champions this season.

‘’The Dynamos players showed fighting spirit but they lacked the experience needed at such a level hence they conceded in the last few minutes. “The team failed to hold on to their slender lead and they must know that the match only ends after the referee has blown the final whistle. ‘’It will be very difficult for them to win the championship,’’ said Shariwa.

“They can’t handle pressure and they are rigid. Their technical team failed to change the formation for the entire 90 minutes .We respect them as big brothers but they need courage and the correct attitude. ’Next time they go into a match they must not be over-confident because it is 11 versus 11. As Shabanie we are mourning because it’s minus two points for us. I am grateful to the fighting spirit shown by my players as they were brave and gave the visitors a tough time.’’ DeMbare coach Lloyd Mutasa lost his cool shortly after the match and nearly slapped defender Lincoln Zvasiya who was at fault for the goal which the hosts scored.

“Go back and have a warm down with other players,’’ he shouted at Zvasiya. What are you trying to prove? You guys failed to defend the cross what, were you doing?”

A shell-shocked Zvasiya pleaded with his coach to cool down.

“Mudhara musadaro kani, musadaro,” said Zvasiya.

Dynamos had gone into the lead through a free kick by captain Ocean Mushure with the miners replying through a header from Wilson Mupasiri who connected a cross from his elder brother Farai.

DeMbare have now gone four matches without a victory.