Setting up priorities in life

The moment we are in right now requires you to know the significance of prioritising and getting your life organised.

God gave us the Holy Spirit and there is a reason why.

There is a life that you can have as a result of the presence of the Holy Spirit in your life and there is a life you can have as a result of the absence of the Holy Spirit in your life.

If you have the Holy Spirit, the way you perceive, understand and interpret life becomes different from the way other people interpret it.

When Jesus spoke about the Holy Spirit, He called Him the Comforter who came to teach, guide and help us.

But what you have to understand is that having the Holy Spirit in your life does not take away your responsibility to put things in order.

You still have a duty to put things in order.

If God did not care about order, there was no reason for Isaiah to come to Hezekiah and advise him to put his house in order before his death.

If God can send a Prophet to somebody and advise that somebody to put his house in order before death can take place, it means God is concerned about an organised life.

You have to understand priorities before you can plan about any other thing for the year 2017.

Most people are finding it difficult to know the most important thing in their life right now.

You might be finding it difficult to make decisions and choices about what you must be starting with in your life.

If that is your problem, you might find yourself doing something now because it might be good now, yet it might not be good tomorrow.

The question you have to ask yourself is, “what am I supposed to be doing to make things right in the coming year?”

If you are supposed to be doing three things, which one should come first?

If you are running your life without the proper understanding of priorities, anything can come up at any time and take your attention from what you are supposed to be doing.

You will then find yourself doing the wrong things you are not even supposed to be doing. You have to make a plan.

There are priorities again even when you are planning, you have to pray first then make your plans.

When Nehemiah heard about the news of Jerusalem and how the walls of the city were broken down, before he could move into any action of rebuilding the walls, he took time to pray and fast for certain days. (And they said unto me, The remnant that are left of the captivity there in the province are in great affliction and reproach: the wall of Jerusalem also is broken down, and the gates thereof are burned with fire.

And it came to pass, when I heard these words, that I sat down and wept, and mourned certain days, and fasted, and prayed before the God of heaven. Nehemiah 1:2-4).

He was much-concerned about his Holy City and the moment he heard how there was great affliction, reproach and confusion in the land, the first thing he did was pray.

You have to take prayer as the first priority first and foremost.

Even the moment you wake up in the morning, and you realise that you are still alive, start by thanking the Lord Jesus for life.

If you look into the nature and content of the prayer Nehemiah did, you will notice that he confessed the sins of his fathers, his own sins and the sins of the entire nation.

He never blamed God for the affliction they were facing, but he openly confessed that it was due to disobedience to God’s commands.

If you want your prayers to be effective, stop accusing God and other people.

As you are going to be praying for your own life, God is going to give you a plan and strategy on how you can begin to run your own life from that point forward.

What comes first is prayer and you have to know how to go about it and what to say when you are doing that prayer.

Enter into the presence of God and present your case before Him, but never should you blame Him for whatever that has happened in your life. Ask God to forgive you, your family and your nation because you are in that dilemma because of what you did.

As you do that, you are praying and fasting for a way forward. Prayer has to come first. Do not plan and then pray; pray, then plan.

If you plan and pray after, you will be praying for things you planned before you were inspired by the Holy Spirit. Planning after prayer, you will be inspired by God before you can plan which is the right sequence to follow.

If you do not plan for your own life and follow your own list of events, the devil will plan for you.

There is a way the devil operates with an individual whose life is not planned. After asking for forgiveness, there are certain attributes needed for you to plan well.

The most important thing you will need is determination.

You are about to move your life forward, but until you are determined, your life is not going anywhere. Within your prayers, make sure there is enough request going to God for Him to give you enough determination.

Your circumstances and situation require that you get determination, without which you are not going to make it.

Too many forces are going to rise up and come against your plans, but how determined are you?

If you plan without determination, you are going to continue planning until you die without seeing the fruition of your plans.

Raise your level of determination, how strong and how far are you determined to go?

