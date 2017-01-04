Service station robbers remanded in custody

Fungai Lupande Court Reporter

Six men, suspected to be behind a spate of robberies targeting service stations in and around Harare, appeared in court recently charged with armed robbery.

Mike Goto (31), Chakanetsa Leonlee (30), George Rusike (34), Richarge Makuyana (31), Godfrey Rufurwekuda (40) and Ephraim Alifasi (29) appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro facing two armed robbery charges, possession of articles for criminal use and unlawful possession of firearms.

They were remanded in custody to January 3 next year. The court heard that one of the complainants in the matter is still battling for his life in hospital. Prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that on October 15 this year around 1am the group went to Total Motor City service station armed with machetes and iron bars.

Their faces were covered with balaclavas. They allegedly manhandled fuel attendant Remigio Rice and tied his hands and legs. They forced him to lie face down and stole $130 and four cellphones before taking $4 930 from the safe.

It is alleged they broke into the director’s office and stole a desktop computer, a printer and CCTV recorder.

The court heard that nine days later the group went to Puma Service Station and grabbed the fuel attendant Absalom Mukaira by the neck.

They struck him with an iron bar and tied him to a chair and stole $11.

It is alleged that they took another $251, which was in a book and $4 100 in the safe.

It is alleged that on November 17, this year detectives received a tip off leading to the arrest of the group at the intersection of Enterprise and Glenara roads.

They were found in possession of a bolt cutter, crowbar and a bayonet. They were also in possession of four detonator fuse cables. Meanwhile, two armed robbers who masqueraded as police detectives and robbed a woman believed to be an illegal foreign currency dealer of $17 800 at gunpoint appeared in court yesterday charged with armed robbery, writes Margaret Matibiri.

Tichaona Mudondo (39) and Dillan Mutimukulu (41) allegedly worked in cahoots with a female accomplice who is still at large to rob the complainant whose name was not disclosed.

They were armed with a pistol and fake police IDs.

The three allegedly told the complainant that her car, a Toyota Hilux double cab, had been used in an armed robbery in Chegutu before ordering her to drive to Harare Central Police Station.

They appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Gamuchirai Siwadi, who remanded them in custody to January 11.

Prosecutor Mr Peter Kachirika alleged that on December 12, Mudondo and Mutimukulu together with their accomplice, approached the complainant who was parked along Third Street opposite Eastgate Shopping Mall.

The accused persons allegedly got into the vehicle and ordered her to drive to Harare Central Police Station.

Along Robert Mugabe Road, the accused apparently changed their minds and ordered the complainant to drive to Braeside instead before ordering her to proceed to Epwoerth, the court heard.

It is alleged that the female accomplice searched the handbag and took $17 800 cash before jumping into their gate away vehicle, a Toyota Raum, and sped off.

It is alleged that along the way, they ordered her to drive along Chiremba Road to Epworth. One of the accused persons, who was seated behind the complainant’s seat, produced a Rossi Revolver and pointed it at her, ordering her not to stop at a road block.

The other accused person who was seated on the passenger’s seat allegedly pulled the complainant’s handbag and gave it to their female accomplice who was seated at the back seat.

It is alleged that the female accomplice searched the handbag and took $17 800 cash before jumping into their gate away vehicle, a Toyota Raum, and sped off.