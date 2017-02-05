Senior cop dies

Crime Reporter

Officer Commanding Police, Minerals and Border Control Unit Senior Assistant Commissioner Earnest Muchenjekwa has died.

He was 50.

Snr Asst Comm Muchenjekwa died yesterday at Westend Clinic in Harare after a short illness.

Chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said Snr Asst Comm Muchenjekwa fell sick in Swaziland while on police business and had to return home to seek medical attention.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police family wishes to register its deep sorrow on the untimely death of Senior Assistant Commissioner Earnest Muchenjekwa, who passed on on February 2, 2017 at Westend Clinic, Harare,” she said.

“At the time of his death, the late senior officer was the Officer Commanding Police, Minerals and Border Control Unit.”

Snr Asst Comm Muchenjekwa was born on October 4, 1966 and was attested into the force on July 1, 1988 as a patrol officer.

Soon after training, he was posted to Mutare Central in Manicaland Province.

“His policing career took him to various stations in Mashonaland West, Midlands, Matabeleland South, Support Unit, Harare and Police General Headquarters, where he held several positions as he rose through the ranks,” Snr Asst Comm Charamba said.

She said during the period between 2004 and 2005, he served in the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Sierra Leone as Chief of Operations.

A church service for the late senior officer will be held at Morris Depot Chapel today and he will be buried tomorrow at Plot 6, Chikuti Farm in Karoi.

“The Commissioner-General of Police, Cde Augustine Chihuri, senior officers and the entire ZRP family is deeply saddened by the untimely passing on of this illustrious and dedicated senior officer,” Snr Asst Comm Charamba said.