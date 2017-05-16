Senior army officer dies

Collen Murahwa Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe National Army senior officer, Lieutenant Colonel Samson Mupabanga, has died.

He was 60.

Army public relations director Alphios Makotore, said Lieut Col Mupabanga succumbed to a long illness on Sunday night at West End Hospital.

“The Commander Zimbabwe National Army Lieutenant-General Philip Valerio Sibanda, regrets to announce the untimely death of a senior army officer, Lieutenant Colonel Samson Mupabanga,” he said.

“The veteran of the liberation struggle succumbed to a long illness on Sunday night at West End Hospital.”

Lieut Col Makotore said burial arrangements would be announced in due course.

Lieut Col Mupabanga is survived by four children.

Mourners are gathered at House Number 153, Mahatshula South in Bulawayo.