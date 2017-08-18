Seh Calaz, Mhere to grace AIDS gala

Rutendo Rori in Marondera

Popular artistes Seh Calaz and Mathias Mhere together with other local artistes, will tomorrow perform at the HIV/AIDS gala hosted by the National Aids Council in Marondera.

The gala will be held at Rudhaka stadium from 10am to 5pm. The two artistes will be joined by Zimdancehall artiste Hwindi President and Sungura musician Simon Mutambi.

NAC provincial Monitoring and Evaluation officer Mr Edgar Muzulu said artists from different genres were being hosted so that they attract people from all walks of life.

“We are targeting youths, adults and Christians which is the reason why we are providing a musical taste for everyone.

“We want these artistes to act as people who attract crowds so that people can access free education on HIV/AIDS. We are targeting everyone, mainly youths because they are the window of hope. If they get prevention messages they will manage their status and this can help in the country’s future.

“Since Marondera is one of the hotspots of HIV/AIDS, we are also targeting key affected groups like sex workers because there is a risk of sexual behaviour in places like Dombotombo where there are so many places of entertainment and people are bound to engage in risky behavior,” said Zulu.

He said there will be free voluntary male medical circumcision (VMMC), HIV testing, Sexually Transmitted Diseases screening and family planning services.

He said messages on sexual, gender-based violence and the importance of post exposure prophylaxis will also be provided and 1 200 people are being targeted for HIV/AIDS testing.

Mathias Mhere said he was honoured to grace the gala and working with the National AIDS Council in fighting against HIV/AIDS.

“I will be there performing in Marondera, promoting the National Aids Council’s vision that people should know their status. We are going to play songs from our latest album, Old Testament,” said Mhere.