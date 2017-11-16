Sculptors turn to tombstones for survival

Problem Masau Arts Correspondent

Formed in 1999, Arts Peace Cooperative based in Mabvuku was a thriving entity. At its peak, the centre housed more than 15 resident artists who specialised in stone, wire craft, tin and wood sculptures. Now the centre is a shadow of its former self with only five resident artists as many have left to venture into the lucrative tombstones business.

“This was a thriving business back then and we would supply our pieces to the European market. Now we are struggling to find buyers and many people have abandoned sculpting for tombstones,” said Collin Sixpence the chairperson of the institution. Arnold Gudza who was one of the pioneers at the centre said he decided to leave sculpting for tombstones so that he can make ends meet.

“People survive on their talent, but I was failing to look after the family so I decided venture into tombstone making. I am now taking sculpting as a part time job because it is not rewarding. I am trying to shrug off the tag that sculptors are dirty and not organised,” he said. Gudza said sculptors used to take their wares to Kariba to sell them to tourists but they have since abandoned it because of viability problems.

“A survey by The Herald Entertainment showed that tombstone making was a lucrative business going from $300 to about $3 000. Another sculptor Effort Birimahwe who sells his sculptures at Darwendale along Harare-Chinhoyi highway said the challenges they are facing have forced some of his colleagues to seek greener pastures in other countries.

“Some of the people we used to work with have traded their sculpting skills with unorthodox jobs in foreign countries because the industry is being neglected and under-funded. Travellers used to drop by picking one or two pieces but these days we can go for months without selling one piece,” said Birimahwe.

Owen Pfumai who has been sculpting for the past 12 years urged the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe to support art centres in high density areas. He challenged the Government to revive the sculpture industry through funding and marketing.

“We cannot do it alone, but our Government must support our art work through disbursement of funds attracting more tourists, marketing our products and making Zimbabwe the best tourist destination,” he said.