Sadc seeks to fill senior posts

Herald Reporter

Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) secretariat is looking for suitable professionals to fill various positions that have arisen within the regional bloc at its headquarters in Gaborone, Botswana. Forty-three employment opportunities have risen in various disciplines and vacancies available include directors, heads of department and officers.

Positions at SADC have a duration of four years and are renewable once.

In a statement yesterday, Secretary for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Joey Bimha called on qualified and experienced Zimbabweans to apply for the posts.

Ambassador Bimha said for further details on positions that Zimbabweans could apply for, the job profiles and SADC application forms, those interested should refer to the SADC website being accessed at www.sadc.int.

“Details can also be obtained from the national contact point, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Munhumutapa Building via website www.zimfa.gov.zw,” he said.

All applications, said Ambassador Bimha, should be submitted to the SADC national contact point on or before Wednesday next week.

SADC uses a recruitment system based on quota points, which assures a balanced representation of all SADC countries.

SADC has 15 member States, with a population of 250 million people and a combined GDP of $467,3 billion.

The overall objective of SADC is to achieve development and economic growth, through increased regional integration built on democratic principles and equitable and sustainable development.