Rugby star joins Romanian club

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE International rugby player Gerald Sibanda has made a huge step in his career by joining Romanian club Dinamo Bucharest. The 31-year-old Sibanda’s rugby journey to the top began in Harare before shifting to South Africa and his arrival in Romania will not come as a huge surprise considering his potential and experience. The winger spent some time in South Africa and Scotland where he had the likes of Denford Mutamangira and Shingi Mpofu for company.

Sibanda graduated from Western Province and played in the Vodacom Cup in 2013. Bucharest are one of the biggest clubs in Romania and boast of several native players and some from Tonga. According to Wikipedia the club is located in Romania’s capital, Bucharest, and traditionally consisted of members drawn from the ranks of the civil service.

Along with the army side, Steaua, the Dinamo team are one of the nation’s top rugby union outfits.

“The Dinamo Gaz Sud team, as they are presently known, won the 2007–08 Romanian top division (Divizia Nationala) title, defeating arch-rivals Steaua 6–0 which remains the side’s most recent success, with the team bowing out of the club competition at the semi-final stage during the past two seasons, most recently to eventual champions Baia Mare.

‘’The club has been dominant since the arrival of the 21st century, recording six titles over the past decade and famous former players include Petru Balan, a prop who made a name for himself in recent years anchoring the front row for French club Biarritz Olympique, and Gabriel Brezoianu, a Romanian international winger,” it states.