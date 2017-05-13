Rowdy youths disrupt meeting

Zvamaida Murwira in Bindura

A parliamentary portfolio committee public hearing was aborted yesterday in Bindura after rowdy youths suspected to be aligned to Zanu-PF national Political Commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere disrupted the meeting, accusing the committee of pushing a factional agenda.

Cde Kasukuwere is also the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing.

The committee, chaired by Gokwe-Nembudziya MP Cde Justice Mayor Wadyajena, was conducting a fact finding public hearing on how the Youth Fund, aimed at assisting disadvantaged youths was used.

Problems started when one youth who appeared to be the ring leader became rowdy and went to the podium where he banged desks confronting Cde Wadyajena.

He shouted that they were stopping the meeting after one participant mentioned the name of Minister Kasukuwere, who was the then Minister of Youth Development, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment.

The youth had earlier on been pacing up and down the auditorium, speaking regularly at length on his smartphone and appeared to be giving updates elsewhere.

“The meeting now stand closed,” said the unidentified youth, as his colleagues could be heard shouting in what appeared to be a premeditated move. “No more meeting. Tazvivharisa.

“What has today’s meeting to do with Kasukuwere. We know your motive. You are pushing the Lacoste agenda. We have been following you, we know that you are pushing factional agenda. Some of our people were attending caucus meetings that you were holding. We are prepared for any eventuality that might befall us while defending Cde Kasukuwere.”

The rowdy youth constantly referred to Cde Wadyajena as ‘munin’ina’ (my young brother), a clear departure from the term “Honourable” associated with legislators.

The youth had earlier on confronted Cde Wadyajena during the meeting and warned him against “pushing a factional agenda.”

Cde Wadyajena remained composed and allowed the meeting to proceed until the youth returned to disrupt the meeting.

After conferring among themselves, lawmakers agreed to call off the public hearing.

The youth was latter escorted from the venue by police details.