Rousing welcome for President in Ghana

March 7, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
President Mugabe is welcomed by former Ghanaian president John Kufuor at the Independence square in Accra, Ghana, yesterday

President Mugabe is welcomed by former Ghanaian president John Kufuor at the Independence square in Accra, Ghana, yesterday. Picture by Presidential photographer Joseph Nyadzayo

From Lloyd Gumbo in ACCRA, Ghana
President Mugabe’s popularity as an African icon continues to rise with delegates who attended Ghana’s 60th independence celebrations here yesterday rising to their feet, cheering and clapping hands when the master of ceremonies announced his arrival.

The Independence Square, also known as the Black Square, reverberated with thunderous applause when President Mugabe alighted from his official vehicle.

The master of ceremonies announced the President’s brief history about his training and teaching stint in Ghana, his marriage to the late Ghanaian Amai Sally Mugabe and his admiration for Ghana’s founding father, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

The Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, proceeded to greet Ghana’s former Presidents — Jerry John Rawlings, John Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama before taking his seat next to incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
In his speech, President Addo said the independence celebrations meant a lot to Ghana and the rest of Africa.

“We are met here today to celebrate the 60th anniversary of our nation’s independence, to celebrate our freedom from the clutches of British imperialism, to celebrate the final achievement of the struggle of successive generations of Ghanaian patriots to establish a free, sovereign Ghana,” he said.

“We are grateful that on such a happy day, leaders of our neighbouring countries and friendly nations have joined us in our celebration. Akwaaba, Your Excellencies, to each one of you.”

President Addo mentioned the names of some of the country’s citizens who played a major role in pre and post-colonial Ghana in their quest to liberate it.

“It is worth mentioning some of the names of the members of the society because, unfortunately, we have not often acknowledged their role –John Mensah Sarbah, Joseph Casely Hayford, J.W. Sey, J.P Brown, and their colleagues, who mobilised the chiefs and people against the Crown Lands Bill and forced the colonial authorities to retreat.

“Sarbah began the tradition of the Ghanaian lawyer as a nationalist. This was probably one of the most dramatic interventions in the colonial history of our country.

‘’One hundred and twenty years after that event, its significance might be lost on us. The very same objectives of the Crown Lands Bill were introduced at the same time and became law in countries like Kenya, Zimbabwe, Zambia and other British colonies around Africa and changed the course of their history,” said President Addo.

He said the land of indigenous people was seized by the British Crown under that law.

He went on to pay homage to Dr Nkrumah whose message on independence day- March 6, 1957 was to liberate the whole of Africa.

“He said our independence would prove that the black man or woman was capable of managing his or her own affairs.

“And then he said what has probably been the most quoted part of that speech. He said “the independence of Ghana was meaningless unless it was linked with the total liberation of the whole continent of Africa”.

“In those words, Kwame Nkrumah sealed the fate of Ghana to the continent. He bequeathed to us Ghana’s pan African vocation and its commitment to the unity and integration of Africa,” said President Addo.

He said Ghana had enjoyed political stability in the last 24 years since independence with the results showing though regrettably slowly.

President Addo said while the slogan at independence was ‘to seek first the political kingdom and all other things would be added’, the challenge was that they assumed that there would be economic development to follow political freedom.

President Mugabe left for Ghana on Sunday, VP Mnangagwa is the acting President.
  • yowe

    Thank you Ghana for giving us our true first lady Amai Sally

  • denny

    Just read the list of former Ghanaian Presidents and you will see that there is something wrong with Zimbabwe.

  • Mukaro

    Was a bit disturbed that as an invited guest, our president was only greeted by a minister and our own ambassador at the airport. Protocol seems to give a guest of honor the highest reception order: a guard of honour and presidential welcome.

    I think there are holes in our story somewhere. Sekuru just went to see his in-laws.

    • http://masimbamusodza.co.uk Masimba Musodza

      Visiting heads of state get a guard of honour etc only during a State visit.

  • kutototo

    Congratulations Mr President for the rousing welcome you received a clear sign to show that you are a force to reckon with. You continue to score big on the international arena, this combined with the China mega deals, Russian deals and the success of the ZimAsset will make all your opponents eat the humble pie.

    • yowe

      Good one hahahah YOWE!!

    • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

      But the projects are in gestation period and will be implemented gradually after the necessary due diligence.Here comes Dangote!

      • succuba

        It’s had 38 years to “gestate”… that’s pretty gradual I’ll agree there…

        You are delusional…

  • Manucho 44

    Why boast about receiving a rousing welcome when we have real issues to attend to back home. What is Zimbabwe as an economy going to benefit from this meaningless trip, Isn’t it odd that RGM is the only invited president attending!! The truth of the matter is this a costly, personal and meaningless trip that the taxpayers have to pay for when we have real issues needing attention.

    • Observer gonzo

      Just shows that RGM is now obsessed with his image and his own name only to the point of squeezing the remaining USD at the expense of industry, suffering masses and hospital to fill up and charter planes to go globe trotting.

      Things have fallen apart so much that even the state broadcaster and zim papers use cellphone cameras to cover the president.

      • yowe

        He is no different from Kim Il Sung the founder of DPRK…

  • Hlahla Hamburamatope

    So what!?

  • Im African

    Happy independence to the Gold Coast. Ghana you’ll forever be our dear brother. Btw was it really necessary for our gerontocratic President to grace the occasion? Isn’t he supposed to be narrating folktales to the grand-grandchildren?

  • jojo

    i liked the bit when you wrote about him greeting 3 former presidents of Ghana.in 35years Zimbabwe has none,zilch,zero former presidents.just shows how outdated we are.

  • jojo

    former presidents ?ok let me count how many we have had since 1980

  • Kuta Kinte

    It is unfortunate that some true Africans and African academics see Pan African value in president Mugabe than us back home. President Mugabe is celebrated by most Africans not only in Africa but worldwide.

  • Dr Newton Galileo Einsten

    This rousing welcome in territories outside Zim should never fool agents of the West in claiming that such confirms the conventional wisdom that a prophet is without honour except in foreign lands. rather chikomo chinoremera varikure varipedo vanotamba nacho makes the truism even truer. The cheers will get louder as we go. And a cheer is definitely not a jeer lest some think what RG gets is the same as what mad people get when they dare walk the streets in birthday suits. Handei tione. Chine vene vacho. Manheru tell us more on Saturday.

  • http://masimbamusodza.co.uk Masimba Musodza

    You forgot to mention that Ghana has more natural resources. And, at the time of independence, a more educated workforce.

  • yowe

    The African leaders are good at applauding his speeches but none have followed his practices. Who else has actively carried out land reform and indigenisation?? They applaude his policies and laugh when they see how poor this country has become under his misrule

    • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

      Our dear leader recently explained that other African leaders fear retribution from Western countries who support their government budgets,in exchange for neo colonial policies.Yes our land reform and black economic empower policies are anathema to the West. Even our brothers & sisters closer at home , will not dare the Boers on the land issue in great fear of sanctions. You also remember that black South Africans often give our dear leader ovations
      when he enters their stadium on a visit. The majority of black South Africans admire our land reform and know that our suffering because of sanctions is just a passing phase and necessary for our sovereignty recovery , because land is the very country we fought for.

      • succuba

        … that our suffering because of sanctions – (fakey)

        Care to elaborate (fakey)!!, what suffering by which sanction?

        You are a liar and fraud.

  • yowe

    Hahaha

  • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

    Eyes have you , but you see not!