Rotary Club donates 440 wheelchairs to St Giles

Tanaka Vunganai Herald Reporter

St Giles Rehabilitation Centre yesterday received 440 wheelchairs worth over $100 000 from the Rotary Club of Fresno in California, United States. The wheelchairs will be used by various people living with disabilities across Zimbabwe, including patients from St Giles. A total of 50 wheelchairs were distributed yesterday to both children and adults from Tose Respite Care Home and other care homes. Harare Central Rotary Club president Mrs Anne Nyakunu said the donation alleviated the plight of people in need of mobility.

“According to official statistics, there is a wheelchair backlog of 30 000 and this project will go a long way in lessening the difficulties faced by people who cannot walk,” she said.

“A basic wheelchair costs around $250, which is beyond the means of most ordinary Zimbabweans.

“Although some institutions rent out wheelchairs for anything between $10 and $50, it is still beyond the means of many. This is why we are grateful to our partners.”

St Giles marketing and public relations officer Mrs Salome Nziramasanga-Masauso said the distribution of the wheelchairs would be done in batches until next year.

“The distribution process starts now and extends up until the second half of next year because we will need to identify those that sincerely need help,” she said.

“From our data base, 75 children and adults from St Giles will receive the wheelchairs.”

St Giles will be providing all the necessary technical support and distribution.