Rooney has caps dreaming big

Paul Mundandi:Sports Reporter

RONALD “Rooney” Chitiyo is slowly proving to the CAPS United family they were right to secure him during the off-season and he could provide the X-Factor the Green Machine need in defence of their league title.The diminutive midfielder was in a class of his own when the Zimbabwe champions beat their Zambian counterparts — Zanaco — in Lusaka in a friendly international at the weekend.

Chitiyo mesmerised the Zanaco defence each time he was in possession and a number of Zambian journalists wanted to know whether he is a Zimbabwean or a player whom the Green Machine recruited from outside the country.

And CAPS United owner Farai Jere was at a loss of words.

“I am impressed with this youngster,” said the Harare businessman, who accompanied his team to Zambia.

Coach Lloyd Chitembwe is also excited to be working with Chitiyo.

“Chitiyo has great technical abilities. The boy is blessed with football brains and his personality is exceptional.

“He is composed and his performance was top drawer.

“We did not buy him to play in the Champions League only but for the whole campaign. He is a hard worker and I am not worried about his form which had gone down when he was with Harare City.

“Form is temporary but class is permanent and Chitiyo is class.

“CAPS are going to benefit more from Chitiyo and I am excited to be working with him. I have always had the desire to work with him. I will try and give him all what I can so that he can take his career to another level.”

The Green Machine will kick-start the new season with a CAF Champions League preliminary round clash against Lioli of Lesotho next Saturday.

Jere is dreaming big and says his club should aim at reaching the group stages.

Their cause appear to have been helped by turbulence which has hit the TP Mazembe camp, the DRC giants whom CAPS would face in an eliminator for a place in the group stages, should the Green Machine beat their Lesotho counterparts.

A number of key players are demanding to either leave, or are leaving TP Mazembe, who appear to have been caught in the political storm that has stalked their owner, Moise Katumbi, who has been based in Europe for some time now. They have already lost Jonathan Bolingi, Marveille Bokadi and Christian Luyindama, who have left for Belgium.

Chitiyo has previous experience in the Champions League with Dynamos in 2014 and in the CAF Confederation Cup with Harare City.

“I’m already enjoying my season before it has even started. Chitembwe is a father, brother and he is very caring. It’s not only about football, but life as well and I am happy to be at CAPS,” said Chitiyo.

“I am improving my work rate, he motivates players and he is one coach who demands a lot because he needs things done.

“I love the Makepekepe fans and I am just urging them to play their role and we will do the rest to please them.

“I am looking forward to the Lesotho game.”

Chitembwe revived the careers of Lenard Tsipa, Dominic Chungwa, Edmore Sibanda, Joel Ngodzo and Devon Chafa.