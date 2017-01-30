Rogue couple in $255k POS machine scam

January 30, 2017 Crime & Courts

Court Reporter
Three butchery employees allegedly introduced their own Point of Sale machines and duped their employer of $255 000.

Cleopas Chibhanguza (34), his wife Rumbidzai (33) and brother-in-law Takunda Muchenje (28) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa last week.

They are facing fraud and theft of trust property charges.

The complainant is Definitive Creation (Pvt) Ltd represented by its chief executive officer Mr Shingirai Zinyemba.

The court heard that Chibhanguza and his wife were employed by Definitive Creations (Pvt) Ltd as supervisors of all branches.

Muchenje was the company’s Information Technology Systems manager.

Prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that sometime in 2015, Bellevue butcheries introduced Central Africa Building Society (CABS) and ZB Bank point of sale machines at all branches.

The POS machines were linked to Bellevue butcheries bank accounts.

Chibhanguza, his wife and Muchenje started their own company called Atlantic Logistics (Pvt) Ltd which operated a parallel butchery business.

It is alleged that the trio applied for seven Ecobank POS machines and distributed them in all Bellevue butcheries without the approval and knowledge of Definitive Creations.

The court heard that all sales through ZB Bank POS machines went to Atlantic Logistics account number.

After learning that Definitive Creations wanted to conduct an audit, the trio withdrew all the Ecobank POS machines from Bellevue butcheries.

The offence came to light after the company realised that their cashflow had fallen significantly.

Investigations revealed that $155 000 was stolen.

The court heard that Definitive Creations recovered $12 000 from Atlantic Logistics bank account.

In October 2014, Rumbidzai was allegedly entrusted with Bellevue butcheries’ EcoCash number 0777 199 122.

It is alleged Rumbidzai received all EcoCash transactions totalling $100 000 through the company mobile phone and converted it to her own use.

The court heard that Rumbidzai was confronted by the company and she offered to refund.

She failed to refund the money leading to her arrest.

The company lost $255 000.
Pin It

Related Posts

  • omahn

    What a rogue couple. I wonder what they taught their kids at home? Thy shall not steal?

  • bxt

    Mbiti dzevanhu, Very uncouth and foolish too.

  • Mr Mutsvanga not Cde

    The POS were never linked to the company bank accounts so that the funds paid through POS would never find their way into the co bank account. Its not possible therefore that the cashflow reduction was only noticed when the POS where withdrawn. The moment funds were diverted into a pvt account was the moment the southwards trend should haver been noticed

  • Professor

    This is a case of systems failure and low aptitude levels of the top management. The only way you can fish out such practice is by having bank reconciliations on time done through a segregated system. There are chances of colluding by if your system is highly segregated you can unearth such practice by proper bank reconciliations. Another issue is if businesses don’t look after their employees such practices will be prevalent and it will be difficulty to unearth them.