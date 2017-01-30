Rogue couple in $255k POS machine scam

Court Reporter

Three butchery employees allegedly introduced their own Point of Sale machines and duped their employer of $255 000.

Cleopas Chibhanguza (34), his wife Rumbidzai (33) and brother-in-law Takunda Muchenje (28) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa last week.

They are facing fraud and theft of trust property charges.

The complainant is Definitive Creation (Pvt) Ltd represented by its chief executive officer Mr Shingirai Zinyemba.

The court heard that Chibhanguza and his wife were employed by Definitive Creations (Pvt) Ltd as supervisors of all branches.

Muchenje was the company’s Information Technology Systems manager.

Prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that sometime in 2015, Bellevue butcheries introduced Central Africa Building Society (CABS) and ZB Bank point of sale machines at all branches.

The POS machines were linked to Bellevue butcheries bank accounts.

Chibhanguza, his wife and Muchenje started their own company called Atlantic Logistics (Pvt) Ltd which operated a parallel butchery business.

It is alleged that the trio applied for seven Ecobank POS machines and distributed them in all Bellevue butcheries without the approval and knowledge of Definitive Creations.

The court heard that all sales through ZB Bank POS machines went to Atlantic Logistics account number.

After learning that Definitive Creations wanted to conduct an audit, the trio withdrew all the Ecobank POS machines from Bellevue butcheries.

The offence came to light after the company realised that their cashflow had fallen significantly.

Investigations revealed that $155 000 was stolen.

The court heard that Definitive Creations recovered $12 000 from Atlantic Logistics bank account.

In October 2014, Rumbidzai was allegedly entrusted with Bellevue butcheries’ EcoCash number 0777 199 122.

It is alleged Rumbidzai received all EcoCash transactions totalling $100 000 through the company mobile phone and converted it to her own use.

The court heard that Rumbidzai was confronted by the company and she offered to refund.

She failed to refund the money leading to her arrest.

The company lost $255 000.