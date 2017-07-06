ROADBLOCKS . . .Zim not a war zone, Mzembi tells ZRP

July 6, 2017 Local News
Dr Mzembi

Dr Mzembi

Collen Murahwa Herald Reporter
Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Dr Walter Mzembi yesterday expressed frustration over the continued existence of numerous police roadblocks on the country’s highways, saying Zimbabwe was not a war zone.

He said roadblocks were a threat to the tourism sector. Speaking at the launch of the Economic Development in Africa Report 2017, Dr Mzembi urged the police to revise their policing culture.

“My frustration is with tourism facilitation,” he said. “I have been in the news pleading for a more judicious, reasonable policing of the travelling public, whether it is domestic tourism or international traffic.

“The arguments are really between us the sector, ministries and the sectors that facilitate and enable us. If it takes so long as it has done or has been the case, to be heard for things that are so apparent then that is what we call frustration.

“You know what is right for the market and you keep on pushing. You shout about it and the world has international benchmarks and standards that speak to how policing should be done.”

Also watch video below:

Dr Mzembi said police played an integral role in any country, but their operations should be within international standards. “We are not asking not to be policed,” he said. “We want to be policed according to international benchmarks. We are not a war zone. We are not a conflict zone, but we want to be policed decently so that we facilitate legitimate travel.” Dr Mzembi said he was yet to meet Home Affairs Minister Dr Ignatius Chombo over the matter, but would push for such a meeting.

He also condemned the use of spikes by the police. “I do not know where there is a workshop that makes these things, but perhaps maybe only in Zimbabwe,” he said. “We should not try to do things that are questionable to the international best practices.”

Dr Mzembi said it was beneficial for the country to adopt good practices. “That is not sabotage,” he said. “It is actually making a plea for the greater good of the economy and this does not happen in policing only, we also see it at immigration.

“There is absolutely no reason for a country with 14 million people to create queues. We are only 14 million and creating queues for everything. These are small things, but they speak to markets.”

Dr Mzembi appealed for a larger share of resources in the National Budget to boost tourism.
Pin It

Related Posts

  • Judas Iscariot

    So it’s ok for Mzembi to criticize another gov’t ministry in public, yet Professor Moyo is being blasted everyday for pointing out things he feels should be done differently, to improve command ugly-culture? How come Mzembi didn’t use the parliament or cabinet to air his grievances? We’re not a war zone,but a failed state whose police force is using our roads as cash cow to fund it’s operations. Unfortunately as long as our economy remains in the tank,the roadblocks aren’t going anywhere.

  • xyz

    Apparently Dr Mzembi has not had a meeting with Dr Chombo and Dr Chihuri regarding roadblocks. 3 people with Doctorates do not know how to communicate and resolve roadblocks! Chinoz, Chimene and Chipanga would do better than these Doctors.

  • Cde Gondo

    And you think the corrupt ZRP hierachy gets it that the Zimbabwean economy benefits more from tourism receipts than extorting cash strapped local motorists. These are daft Form 4 graduates promoted by the Mugabe patronage system and the negative multiplier effect of their crude policing tactics to them remains a creation of regime change protagonists. Until we have a functional head at the top then can we see real change in this nation.

  • nelson moyo

    In South Africa tourism is a bigger industry than the mining industry.
    We have known for decades the power of tourism but the Zimbabwe authorities have never quite understood this. Always trying to get more out of each tourist with tax on arrival at Harare airport.

  • Tengenenge

    Meanwhile crime is skyrocketing in the hoods…little or no reaction from ZRP…every police officer is out traffic monitoring in the tattered roads

  • muparavanda

    It wont be long until this minister is branded an enemy of the revolution. They will say he is a stooge being used by the west to create chaos and confusion. There will be long editorials about how he harbours ambitions to unseat this “government of the people”. Because in Zanu pf, everyone has to tow the party line nomatter what. Any independent and progressive opinion is veiwed negatively and the consequences can be dire. Right now the party line is lets raise as much money as we can from the poor citizens and hussling them at these numerous “roadblocks” is the best way to do it. So well done Mr Mzembi for making drawing close to being Zanu’s problem child. On the other hand, i applaud you for being consistent on this issue and your boldness is an ingredient that is seriously lacking in this “government of the people”. I sincerely hope you wont get a backlash for your efforts…