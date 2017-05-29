Rhinos edge Yadah Stars

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

Black Rhinos …………………… (0) 1

Yadah Stars ……………………..(0) 0

A BLUNDER by goalkeeper Tafadza Dube and substitute Willard Kalongoda cost Yadah Stars dearly and decided this evenly-balanced Castle Lager Premiership game at Morris Depot yesterday sending club owner Prophet Walter Magaya into a soul-searching exercise.

The prophet, who is also the club technical adviser, said he was now reviewing his relationship with the club because he was unhappy with certain issues related to the team. “I’m very unhappy right now, devastated by the result today and what happened especially given that this was a game we should never had lost had we stuck to what we had agreed in the build-up to this game, especially in terms of playing the people that should have been playing,’’ said Magaya.

“We shot ourselves in the foot and it has been a similar pattern all season and the points that we have thrown away, because of our mistakes, are too many. “I’m reviewing my association with the team right now and will make a big announcement shortly because I don’t want my name to be associated with this.

“In football you win and lose but it’s painful to lose when you have yourselves to blame and I don’t know why people in the team keep going against what we would have agreed upon.’’

The prophet will today open his exclusive Yadah Hotel in Waterfall to the Warriors where they will be camped, free of charge, for two weeks ahead of their 2019 AFCON qualifier against Liberia next month. The Warriors will be the first to stay in the newly-constructed suites, adjacent the main hotel, in a deal brokered between ZIFA and Magaya.

The prophet will also provide food, transport and a training ground to the Warriors as they prepare for the match against Liberia. Dube and defender Willard Kalongoda had a miscommunication that lead to Lincoln Saramayi pouncing and scoring the decisive goal in the 75th minute.

Saramayi had come in as a second half substitute for Benjamin Marere who had a quiet game. Yadah had the better chances in the first half but, once again, their shortcomings in terms of conversion were at display.

Donald Mudadi had an opportunity in the 21st minute but his effort went wide while goalkeeper Hebert Rusawo was forced to make a serve in the 42nd minute when Leeroy Mavhunga found the target.

Rhinos coach Stanford “Stix” Mtizwa said they were still playing to remain in the top-flight league. “It is good to bounce back to winning ways after last week’s defeat to How Mine and we expect to continue doing well,’’ he said. “We managed to punish them from their only mistake. The game was good, they came hard on us but we stood our ground and utilised the chance we got.

“We are still fighting to stay in the championship and we hope with the depth we have we will stand our ground until the end of the season,” said Mtizwa.

Yadah Stars coach Jairos Tapera was disappointed and said the game had taken them backwards. “It is painful to lose a game in which you were in control and we have to work on our conversion rate.

“We had the possession and a single mistake cost us but we have to look forward. We have to work with what we have and continue from there,’’ said Tapera.

Teams:

Black Rhinos: H. Rusawo, J. Mukombwe, F. Banda, B. Homora, S. Linyama, c. Chitsamba, M. Kureva, B. Marere (L. Saramayi 64th min), L. Chiwunga, D. Mudadi, T. Chigudu.

Yadah Stars: T. Dube, M. Demera, M. Musiyakuvi, R. Dongo, J. Dzingai, B. Mapfumo, L. Mavhunga (W. Kalongonda 69th min), E. Karembo (D. Savanhu 45th min), J. Sibanda (M. Meleka 59th min), P. Borges