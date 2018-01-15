Rev Chivaviro gears up for double celebration

Yeukai Karengezeka-Chisepo Arts Correspondent

It will be double glory for award-winning gospel musician Reverend Togarepi Chivariro who is set to unveil his latest offering “Matishamisa Jireh” in style as he celebrates a unique event in his life.

The much-anticipated launch will be held on January 22 when the high riding musician will be celebrating his 43th birthday at Ambassador Hotel.

In an interview, Rev Chivavairo said he is delighted about the upcoming activities.

“I am very excited to be celebrating two special events in my life on the same day for the first time in my life. We always give new music to our fans at the beginning of the year so this time I thought of waiting until my birthday and give it to my fans as a special present.

“About the album everything is ready we are just waiting for the big day,” he said jovially.

The new offering carries eight tracks and most of the songs are inclined to the album theme which is thanksgiving and teaching psalms.

Some of the tracks include “Handinyayare” featuring Oliver Mtukudzi, “It’s Not Over”, “Jesu Ndanga Ndakurasai”, “Jesus the Captain”, “Korona” and “Mwanangu Teerera”.

The “Ebenezer” hitmaker has recorded another collaboration titled “Matishamisa” which features the likes of Trymore Bande, Mother General, Nicholas Chirunga, Peter Mparutsa, Patience Mandizha, Tinashe Murigo and LorraineStot.

“As expected by our fans we recorded another collaboration song “Matishamisa” featuring a number of artistes. We hope that fans will like it like our previous hit “Ebenezer”,” said Rev Chivaviro.

As part of his marketing strategy the album will be launched in Birmingham, United Kingdom on February 3, Dubai on February 9 and lastly in South Africa the following day.

The man of cloth has been on the roller coaster since launching his 10th album “Ebenezer”, followed by “Mhepo” and “Maranatha” which is currently enjoying rave reviews.