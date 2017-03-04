2017 is a year of restoration. Every area of your life must be touched with the restoration power of God! Many are already testifying to great blessings in this year.

You are next!

Today I will talk to you about restoration of your health.God desires that your body be well at all times 365 days a year.

He desires that you have peace in your heart, mind, family and in all you do. Beloveths I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospereth, 3 John 2. This article is written with you all that are in pain and afflicted by various ailments, diseases and conditions in mind; it’s also for you with a loved one in pain. God has you in mind. It’s your season of restoration! Divine health and supernatural healing must touch you!

And behold a woman which was diseased with an issue of blood 12 years, came behind him, and touched the hem of his garment. For she said within herself, if I may but touch I shall be made whole. But Jesus turned him about and when he saw her, he said, Daughter be of good comfort; thy faith hath made thee whole. And the woman was made whole from that hour Matthew 9:20-22.

It so happened that one day Jesus was going to pray for Jairus’ sick daughter who was 12 years old when a woman who had also suffered 12 years from an issue of blood came in the press of the crowd toward Jesus.

She had told herself if I may but touch the hem of Jesus garment I shall be made whole, my condition will cease.

Sure enough the lady pressed in, touched his garment and was made whole.

O glory to God! How did she make it? How did she overcome all obstacles in her way? How did she manage to recover being 12 years behind in her health life and even financially for she had spent all her money on trying to get well?

Here is the secret, for 12 years the lady fought. It was quite a long time which she had suffered, going to all physicians but could none get the better.

She had spent all her money in trying to get well, yet she rather grew worse and worse as each day passed.

Ever been in a condition that eats you up and wastes your body day after day, week after week, month after month and even year after year?

The key is — don’t give up. Don’t throw in the towel. Despite how much you have suffered in your body; or a key area of life — it can turn around.

Your story can change and is about to take a new turn, O hallelujah! This is a year of restoration!

Many people give up after five years.

It can even be in your marriage, profession, business or finances — which are sick! Your money can be sick. How do you know your money is coughing and not well?

You get it today, well, but the moment it touches your hands it depreciates and loses all value.

You earn or get much but achieve a little, or totally nothing in life. Your money is sick. You need healing. O hallelujah! If you need healing, don’t give up the fight no-matter how bad your condition is.

With the little energy you still have, be it cancer or whatever condition — marital, financial, or social — FIGHT!

Another thing this lady had to do was to break traditions. Friend if you need healing from God; be ready to break traditions. What do I mean by this? In this woman’s days, it was not allowed for a female to touch a rabbi in public like she wanted to do — worse still with her condition of bleeding.

She was seen as an outcast and cursed person.

She was not allowed anywhere near clean people. However the woman told herself, if I may but touch the hem of the Master’s garment, I shall be well.

She risked much, but surely her miracle and breakthrough was granted.

She got healed O hallelujah. If you want tradition, it’s the tradition of the Bible to be healed. It’s a good tradition, follow it.

Break out of all negative traditions that tell you, Eh you will die a nobody, you will die of this disease, so and so had it and died, so you are also going to die! Friend, No, no, no.

It can’t be like that. It can’t end that way. This is a good year, a year of restoration! Break that limiting tradition and access the Jesus’ tradition of getting healed. O hallelujah.

Have you suffered from an ailment as long as you can remember? I pray that God touch you and make you well. O hallelujah. For with God all things are possible Mark 10:7.