‘Respect sanctity of human life’

Crime Reporter

There is an increase in the number of murder cases arising from family disputes, beer drinking quarrels and other criminal activities, police have said.

As such, police have warned members of the public to desist from carrying weapons such as iron bars, knives, machetes and axes that might be used to commit such crimes.

National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said in a statement yesterday that police were on record as calling for members of the public to respect human life.

“The use of weapons such as iron bars, knives, machetes, axes and others to commit murder and robbery cases should stop forthwith,” he said. “The ZRP has stepped up efforts to ensure that community, church and traditional leaders play their part in curbing crime in the society.”

In one of the cases, Chief Supt Nyathi said early last Monday, a 38-year-old Macheke man killed his wife following a misunderstanding over allegations of infidelity.

“The dispute degenerated into violence, leading to the assault of the woman by the husband who used an iron bar to strike her dead,” he said. “The accused person fled the scene and is currently at large.”

In another incident, a Gutu man stabbed to death another following an argument over beer on Monday night last week.

Chief Supt Nyathi said the now deceased, aged 41, from Zinhata Village under Chief Chiwara was drinking beer at Musakaruka Store when the suspect arrived and took his beer and started drinking it without his consent.

A misunderstanding arose between the two and they started fighting before other patrons restrained them.

“It is suspected that the suspect later waylaid the now deceased while he was on his way home and stabbed him with a sharp object on the left armpit, leading to his death,” Chief Supt Nyathi said.

In Chipinge, a 21-year-old man was arrested after he stabbed his father to death following a misunderstanding.

The father, aged 51, died on arrival at Muteyo Clinic.

A Glen Norah woman is also assisting police with investigations after she reportedly fatally stabbed her husband following an argument at the weekend.

“In order to curtail the wanton use of weapons to commit crime, the ZRP will with immediate effect prohibit the carrying of dangerous weapons as outlined in the Public Order and Security Act; Chapter 11:17,” said Chief Supt Nyathi.

“Stop and searches, blitz, patrols, surveillance and raids will be intensified, anyone found carrying offensive weapons will be dealt with in terms of the law.”

Chief Supt Nyathi said in this regard, officers commanding police districts have been directed to invoke their powers as regulating authorities in their areas of responsibility in terms of POSA, in order to curb murder cases.