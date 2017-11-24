Residents hopeful of Zisco revival

Patrick Chitumba Midlands Bureau Chief

KWEKWE and Redcliff residents are optimistic that President-designate Emmerson Mnangagwa would spearhead the revival of Ziscosteel and bring the two towns back to life. Redcliff Mayor Councillor Fred Kapuya said residents were hopeful that Cde Mnangagwa would expeditiously oversee the revival of Ziscosteel, the backbone of Redcliff.

Cde Mnangagwa is expected to be sworn in as President today. The President-designate is on record as saying the revival of the giant iron and steel manufacturer has remained Government’s top priority.

“When Cde Mnangagwa was still Vice President who was responsible for the revival of the industries, he vowed that Zisco will come back to life. We have so much confidence in him and his approach to business is modern and pragmatic. So we are optimistic that he will spearhead the revival of Ziscosteel,” said Cllr Kapuya.

He said there was no doubt that Cde Mnangagwa would turn around the country’s economy and transform the livelihoods of the people for the better. Kwekwe Mayor Cllr Matenda Madzoke said the revival of Ziscosteel would also mean the revival of Kwekwe. He said they were optimistic that the in-coming President would prioritise the revival of industries so that jobs are created.

“On Wednesday, while addressing party supporters in Harare, Cde Mnangagwa said there was need to create jobs and that is possible when industries such as Ziscosteel are revived. We are optimistic that with Cde Mnangagwa as President, investors will come running to the country,” said Cllr Madzoke.

Cde Mnangagwa has always emphasised the need for a one-stop shop for investors in order to curb bureaucracy and sabotage, which have hampered investment.

Government recently sealed the deal for the revival of the iron and steel giant with the Chinese company in an arrangement that will result in one million tonnes of steel being produced in the next 18 months. It is projected that the investment might rise to $2 billion upon completion of all the implementation stages.

“The Chinese investor, R & F Company, is also involved in various investments ranging from mining to real estate and tourism.

Government has allayed fears that the new project might fail to materialise the same way the Essar Holdings deal did. The Indian firm, Essar, pulled out of the Ziscosteel deal after making a commitment in 2011.

The deal, worth an estimated $750 million, was stalled by numerous squabbles, including mineral rights and other technicalities. The then Minister of Industry and Commerce in the inclusive Government, Professor Welshman Ncube, was also accused of bungling the Essar deal.