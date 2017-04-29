Reprieve for Green Machine, DeMbare

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

CHAMPIONS CAPS United will play their match at the National Sports Stadium today, after ZIFA intervened in the impasse which had seen the giant facility being temporarily closed.

Dynamos will also play at the giant stadium tomorrow in their Castle Lager Premiership tie against Yadah Stars.

The giant stadium, which hosts five Harare teams, has been booked by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Christ Embassy Ministries for the gathering on May 7.

CAPS United will have the privilege to use the venue for their match against Chapungu this afternoon, which was the only success the football leadership could get on a day of boardroom battles, but the league has been forced to move two other matches that had been lined up at the venue this weekend.

The league had also hoped to take advantage of Monday’s Workers’ Day holiday to slot in a double header at the National Sports Stadium, but the plans have changed.

Harare City will now host ZPC Kariba at Morris Depot on Monday while impressive army side Black Rhinos date FC Platinum at the same venue on Tuesday.

ZIFA vice-president Omega Sibanda sought assistance form the Ministry of Sport and Recreation to engage the Ministry of Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing who are the custodians of the ground.

And, while there was success for CAPS United despite the changes, Dynamos yesterday sounded upbeat after they were boosted by the return of skipper Ocean Mushure, Denver Mukamba and Obey Mwerahari into the fold when they go out in a tricky tie against sensational newboys Yadah.

The Glamour Boys will be seeking to recover from a midweek horror show which should rank as their worst performance so far this season after losing 1-0 to visiting How Mine at the National Sports Stadium.

DeMbare coach Lloyd Mutasa wants his charges to pull up their socks and is keen to bounce back and lay the foundation for his rebuilding exercise.

“Obviously, we need to pull up our socks and get back into the contention. We have some few days to regroup and think about the next match.

“When you are at Dynamos, every team that you play against gives it 150 percent. We know even the smallest team would give their all and I am sure we have to try and be ready for that,” said Mutasa.

The former champions had shown promise in their early matches, but on Thursday they could not build on the momentum.

Team manager Richard Chihoro also revealed Masimba Mambare, who was injured in a previous assignment in Hwange, was also back.

“The good thing is that Denver and Ocean are now fit. Obey as you know had been given time off following the death of his father. But he is also available for selection.

“We know it’s not going to be an easy match. Yadah are a good side, just look at the games they have played, they are still unbeaten.

“In fact, there are no small teams this season because there is also Black Rhinos who have just returned to the Premiership but they are not playing like a team that is coming from Division One. It’s a competitive season, so we have to be at our best,” said Chihoro.

Yadah are unbeaten in five matches.

They have had an amazing start to Premiership life going four games without conceding before the 1-1 draw in Chapungu during the week.

Four former Dynamos players – Milton Makopa, Leeroy Murape, Jimmy Dzingai and goalkeeper Tafadzwa Dube – are likely to line up against their former team.

Yadah have experienced players, including their skipper Brian Mapfumo, a former Monomotapa captain, Wellington Kamudyariwa, Moses Demera and Willard Kalongonda.

They also have an exciting teenage prospect Leeroy Mavhunga who should be one to watch tomorrow.

However, injured leftback Ashley Chikwenya is a doubtful starter.

Yadah coach Jairos Tapera said they are looking to maintain their fine start.

“So far so good, we don’t have to put ourselves under unnecessary pressure. As Yadah we are still a small baby trying to make small steps in a league of big boys.

“We are trying to do the basics right and we will see how things go. It has to be one game at a time. There is no doubt our next opponents Dynamos are a big team and we should respect them.

“Everyone is happy to play them, it always happens when you play big teams that players get self-motivation,” said Tapera.

Fixtures

Today: Bulawayo City v Triangle United (Barbourfields), CAPS United v Chapungu (NSS)

Tomorrow: Yadah v Dynamos (NSS), Shabanie Mine v Tsholotsho (Gibbo), Hwange v Chicken Inn (Colliery), Highlanders v Ngezi Platinum (Barbourfields)

Monday: Harare City v ZPC Kariba (NSS), How Mine v Bantu Rovers (Luveve).

Tuesday: Black Rhinos v FC Platinum 3:pm (Morris Depot)