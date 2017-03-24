Renault partners Croco, Duly’s

Tinashe Makichi Motoring Correspondent

French automaker Renault has partnered Croco Motors Group and Duly’s in the distribution, sales and after-sales of its brands including the “nippy” KWID.

The KWID is an innovative and affordable vehicle being sold for around $15 000 locally. It overturns established entry segment design cues thanks to its robust, stylish exterior plus a modern and welcoming interior equipped with generous cabin space as well as features and fitments normally unattainable in its class.

Meticulously designed, the new KWID hatchback is sure to meet the needs of anyone looking to buy an entry-level car. It offers a modern, intuitive interior which includes technologies that not only meet drivers’ needs but also make driving simpler and safer.

When it comes to technology, the KWID is loaded with so much technology from navigation to touch screens and Bluetooth connectivity. This eminently modern newcomer features SUV styling and construction. Its high stance and durable design underscore a sense of security while its longer wheelbase (2 422mm) allows for a spacious comfortable cabin plus more rear leg room.

Boot space of 300 litres puts the new Renault KWID at par with an upper segment vehicle. The two derivatives are powered by a new 999cc Smart Control efficiency (SCe) engine that comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

What this means for any buyer is that you will literally be driving for the fraction of fuel you normally use, more kilometres for your tank. With its distinctive SUV-like design and high ground clearance (at 180mm, more than any of its competitors) KWID offers a high driving position and greater visibility making it ideal for zipping around in urban traffic or cruising down the open highway.

It is modern, smart and stylish inside and out. It combines the comfort and functional user-friendliness of a city car with a spacious interior and a raft of stowage solutions.

With the introduction of the new KWID, Renault has gone a considerable step further in designing a new breed of vehicle in the growing small-car segment. Its class-leading ground clearance combined with short front and rear overhangs exude an impression of strength, reliability and the look associated with SUVs.

The boldly structured front grille design highlights Renault’s trademark diamond-shaped logo while its C-shaped headlights incorporate the brand’s new lighting signature.

The large windows ensure good visibility for the driver and play a big part in travelling comfort while the sharp creases on the bonnet give it a muscular look. At the rear, the lower part of the bumper comes with a black trim – another SUV cue – and the body-coloured tailgate spoiler adds to the car’s dynamic stance.

The interior carries over the same bold and confidence-inspiring styling as the outside. The digital instrument cluster and piano black centre fascia which houses the centrally-positioned MediaNAV system creates a contemporary high-quality feel that combines practicality and style (Dynamique only).

The height adjustable front seats are generously sized offering superior comfort while the electric power steering and one-touch lane change indicator make driving a breeze. Electric front windows add to driver and front passenger convenience while the powerful air-conditioning with heater ensures driving pleasure irrespective of the weather.

All controls are easy to reach from both driver and passenger sides. The open storage space facing the front passenger, lower glove box (plus upper glove box in Dynamique variant), driver and passenger in-door storage space with 1-litre bottle holder and rear parcel tray translate to practical and convenient stowage space.

The compact 1,0- litre 3-cylinder Smart Control efficiency (SCe) engine powering both KWID models has been optimised for power and performance and pushes out peak power of 50kW at 5 500 rpm and maximum torque of 91Nm at 4 250 rpm.

Drivers will enjoy its good responsiveness and drivability at low revs and wide torque band across the rpm range. Its engine delivers an incredible 4,71 litres/100 km. The fuel tank holds 28 litres.