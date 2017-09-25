‘Renaming airport captures national spirit, sentiment’

Sifelani Tsiko THE INTERVIEW

Harare International Airport has been officially renamed RG Mugabe International Airport in honour of President Mugabe, whom political actors at home and abroad agree has moved the centre ground of Zimbabwean politics and is a huge figure on the world stage. The iconic tower at the country’s main airport will by November 9 this year be affixed with President Mugabe’s name, a beacon and beckoning symbol to visitors and locals alike who widely see the veteran struggle leader as a person of passionate and unswerving moral and political conviction while others have gone a step further to describe him as an “unbending revolutionary and unyielding Pan Africanist visionary”. Our Senior Reporter, Sifelani Tsiko (ST) speaks to the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Dr Joram Gumbo (JG) on the issue.

ST: In 2015, the Zanu-PF Harare province resolved that Harare International Airport should be named after President Mugabe. Where exactly did the push to rename the airport in honour of the President come from?

JG: The request to rename Harare International Airport as RG Mugabe International Airport is the brainchild of Zanu-PF as a party. This was first mooted at the 15th Zanu-PF Annual National People’s Conference which was held in 2015. The call was further made at subsequent conferences. And, I as the responsible minister sought approval for the request from Cabinet. So it came from Zanu-PF as a party which commands huge support in the country.

ST: Is the call to rename the airport coming from Zanu-PF only or it’s a reflection of a wider national call?

JG: The call is much broader than the party and it’s something which also captured the national spirit and sentiments. It’s a move supported by many people here in Zimbabwe.

ST: Did the Cabinet approve the renaming of the Harare International Airport? Was Cabinet approval unanimous?

JG: Cabinet approved this unanimously. The support for the name change was resounding, it was done with a loud applause.

ST: Could you briefly explain what the process to change the names entails?

JG: The processes that need to be followed for the change of name of the airport to be effected are as follows: Firstly, you need a board resolution to that effect. The second step was undertaking of local stakeholder consultations, public sensitisation, name choice and agreement. The third step involves engaging the international stakeholders, namely International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the International Airport Council (ICA). However, it should be noted that change of name is a sovereign act, and usually no objections are noted by the international organisations unless if the name is unpronounceable. The final step involves the amendment of aeronautical maps. The process of amending of the aeronautical maps takes a while and involves some costs.

ST: What do you think is the main reason for renaming the country’s main airport in honour of President Mugabe?

JG: In renaming this airport to RG Mugabe International Airport, we took into account the pivotal role President Mugabe played in the liberation of this country from white minority rule. He sacrificed a lot for the liberation of our country. He spent 11 years in jail, serving in various detention centres such as Sikombela, Whawha and later Harare Central Prison.

President Mugabe spent the bigger part of his life fighting for the people of Zimbabwe. He is a selfless leader, who left all the luxuries he could have enjoyed in his chosen teaching profession to lead the independence struggle. So, it’s only befitting that people of Zimbabwe recognise his outstanding role in both the pre-independence struggle and in the post-independence period by naming Harare International Airport in his honour.

Under his astute leadership, Zimbabwe now has the highest literacy rate in Africa. His passion to see the majority of Zimbabweans educated, is unparalleled. The country has produced many doctors, engineers, accountants and many other professionals because of his visionary leadership in education.

President Mugabe spearheaded the land reform programme which empowered the majority of the people in the country. His empowerment policies have empowered blacks in various sectors of the economy not to mention women’s empowerment and girl child advancement.

He has transformed the country’s health delivery system in a significant way. His passion for the welfare of war veterans saw him establish a ministry mandated to handle their welfare. Freedom of association and worship, all came because of his leadership.

His exemplary leadership is not only evident here in Zimbabwe alone, but his peace mediation efforts have been recognised at the regional and global level. He is the only African leader who stood for African values and advancement of their cause. Love him or hate him, he will speak out his mind in support of Africans.

ST: Critics are against the move to rename the airport in honour of President Mugabe. What is your comment on this?

JG: This is not only unique to Zimbabwe alone. There is the Hosea Kutako International Airport in Namibia, Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, OR Tambo Airport, JF Kennedy Airport, the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Airport and numerous others that are named in honour of heroes in various countries.

There are so many other countries that have done this. We are doing this in honour of President Mugabe’s visionary leadership both in the pre-independence and post-independence era.

And as you enter Zimbabwe by air, we want people to know that you are entering a country which was liberated under the leadership of President Mugabe. He is our first Prime Minister, our first President and is the first leader to takeover power in 1980 from white minority settlers.

ST: Are there any plans to upgrade or modernise the airport?

JG: The Government intends to expand Harare International Airport into a regional hub due to the centrality of Harare in the region. In that endeavour, a number of investors are being courted to finance this project.

Currently, preparations are underway to rehabilitate the Harare International Airport, and the Government is only awaiting finalisation of the funding processes to start the project.

This project will see a revolutionary transformation of the airport making it a major airport in the region.

The project entails extension of the international terminal building, refurbishment of the existing domestic and international terminals, extension of the aircraft parking areas, completion of the middle portion of the runway, construction of the VVIP pavilion and procurement of the state of the art ground handling equipment.

The airport handles about 2,5 million visitors a year and by the time we finish the rehabilitation, after three years or so, the airport will handle some six million visitors a year.

The airport must befit its new status as the RG Mugabe International Airport.

ST: How much is required to upgrade the airport? How do you intend to attract private players into the airport’s development?

JG: The upgrading of the airport requires about US$150 million. My Ministry is in the process of sourcing funds through concessionary loans for this upgrading. Going forward, in the future, airport development plans would seriously consider the adoption of public-private-partnerships (PPPs) and international ventures. The recent enactment of the Special Economic Zones Act and the Joint Ventures Act has presented a huge opportunity for the development of airport cities in the country.