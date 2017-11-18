Relegation battle continues

Sports Reporter

YADAH Stars will virtually survive relegation should they beat Highlanders in their next league match as the battle against relegation from the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League reaches a climax. Several matches lined up this weekend have a bearing on who will go down. Yadah Stars have their fate in their hands and could all but survive if they beat Bosso because some of the other teams will cancel themselves out.

The Harare side know that this is a very huge game for them and their coach Thomas Ruzive has declared they will not be relegated this season. It has also emerged that their teenage sensation, Leeroy Mavhunga, has been invited for another trial period with Portuguese giants Benfica. Mavhunga, who was Yadah Stars’ best player at the start of the season before fading during the campaign, was one of the scores of players who attended the initial trials in Lisbon.

He was voted the best player among the potential recruits and he has now been invited for another dance. Highlanders edged How Mine 1-0 on Wednesday. Another team which is in danger of facing the axe, Bulawayo City, will travel to the capital for a date with CAPS United at National Sports Stadium on Sunday. CAPS United have striker Dominic Chungwa fighting for the Golden Boot.

He scored his 16th goal of the season in the 1-0 win over Yadah Stars. Makepekepe assistant coach Tostao Kwashi said they were not going to do favours to any team and will practice Fair Play. The Green Machine head coach Lloyd Chitembwe decided to rest goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda for the match against Yadah Stars because he did not want to spark any controversy should the big goalminder concede a poor goal.

Sibanda has openly said he owes his revival to the prayers he has received from Yadah Stars owner, Prophet Walter Magaya. The last time Makepekepe played Yadah Stars, they were beaten 0-2 and it sparked controversy which led to Denis Dauda being accused of failing to commit himself fully to the Green Machine cause. The Warriors defender was later transferred to Yadah Stars. Hwange, who are in danger of facing the axe, will host an equally troubled Harare City who were defeated 0-1 by Black Rhinos at Rufaro on Wednesday. The Sunshine Boys need to collect maximum points if they are entertaining any hopes of playing in the top-flight league next year.Hwange have 34 points and are fourth from the bottom of the table.

Fixtures

Saturday

FC Platinum v Ngezi Platinum (Mandava), Bantu Rovers v Dynamos (Barbourfields),

Sunday

How Mine v Shabanie Mine (Luveve 1pm), Chicken Inn v Chapungu (Luveve, 3pm), CAPS United v Bulawayo City (NSS), Yadah v Highlanders (Rufaro), Hwange v Harare City (Colliery), Black Rhinos v ZPC Kariba (Morris Depot), Triangle v Tsholotsho (Gibbo)