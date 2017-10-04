Register to vote, Zanu-PF urges Masvingo supporters

George Maponga Masvingo Bureau

The Zanu-PF provincial leadership here has launched a massive exercise to mobilise supporters across the province to register to vote under the new Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) system ahead of next year’s harmonised elections.

Speaking at the launch of the BVR campaign in Masvingo District at Nemamwa Growth Point last week, Zanu-PF provincial chairperson Cde Ezra Chadzamira urged people to register for them to retain President Mugabe and the party in power during the forthcoming harmonised elections. Cde Chadzamira called for unity among party members to maintain political dominance in the province.

“The only way we can make sure that our President and the party remain in power is by going out in large numbers to register to vote under the new BVR system so that we can vote in next year’s elections. We want leaders who come from the people and our President has repeatedly said that on many occasions. We must always follow what he says,” he said.

Cde Chadzamira said Zanu-PF members in the province should not be distracted by some “few misguided” party leaders bent on causing confusion in the province.

“Today, we want to make it very clear and tell our President and First Secretary that we will retain all the 26 House of Assembly seats in next year’s elections. We will also overwhelmingly vote for President Mugabe, who is our candidate in the presidential elections,” he said.

Cde Chadzamira said the BVR campaign launch will be replicated in all the seven administrative districts of the province. Zanu-PF Politburo member Cde Lovemore Matuke called for unity in Masvingo if the party was to win resoundingly in next year’s elections.

He said it was unfortunate that there were some party leaders in the province who had developed a culture of rumour mongering and spreading falsehoods instead of working to grow the Zanu-PF brand ahead of next year’s polls.

“The key word should be team work,” he said. “Let’s work in unison and grow our party because with team work we will never go wrong. We want President Mugabe to know that we are not going to allow a situation where we lose even one seat in Masvingo in next year’s elections.”

Senior Masvingo Politburo member Cde Josaya Hungwe said the province remained a one-party State and would continue with its dominance over the province’s political scene. The launch of the BVR campaign was attended by top Zanu-PF officials, among them deputy secretary for legal affairs in the Politburo Cde Paul Mangwana, Masvingo North legislator Cde Davis Marapira and provincial party spokesperson Cde Ronald Ndaba.