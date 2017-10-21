Reform, anti-corruption fight make China model for sustainable development

MEXICO CITY. — With an agenda of reform and a campaign against corruption, China will continue down its path of sustainable development and become a moderately prosperous society, setting a good model for the world, say analysts. Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), China is a country focused on the future, said Sergio Ley Lopez, a career diplomat, and Ignacio Martinez, coordinator of the Laboratory of Analysis of Trade, Economics and Business in Mexico, in interviews with Xinhua.

The ongoing 19th CPC National Congress, they said, will consolidate the country as a strong, democratic, civilized, harmonious and modern socialist nation. The CPC meeting, a landmark event that opened Wednesday in Beijing, will elect a new CPC Central Committee and CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, amend the CPC Constitution, and draw a blueprint for China’s development in the next five years and beyond.

“China can count on a society looking to the future … a society with sustainable development sharing a green economy, new technologies and promoting the environment,” Martinez told Xinhua. Lopez said that China’s governance efforts are “precisely right” and will “lead to the triumph and consolidation of the CPC as the leader of China’s progress.” China, added Lopez, a former Mexican ambassador to China, “is taking the correct steps to … solve big problems such as corruption.”

Since Xi Jinping became president, China has become a standard-bearer for the fight against corruption, having brought down high-level figures in the political, business and military spheres, Lopez noted. Lopez also highlighted China’s commitment to important economic reforms, which have led to “extraordinary development for all Chinese people.”

“This can be seen in the levels of income the Chinese people now have, but also in something that has never been seen in human history, taking millions of people out of extreme poverty,” he said. Calling the battle against poverty one of China’s great successes, he said, “I feel the world should see this with great attention and interest, in order to follow China’s example.” China’s new direction, which could impact a population of over 1.3 billion, seeks to deepen reforms and transform the country’s economic model from being driven by investment to relying on consumption. For this reason, Martinez highlighted how China has invested massively in science and technology, as well as education.

“The pillar of research, science and development is education. China is betting heavily on education,” said the academic, adding that while the world is still dreaming about an Internet of Things, “it is a reality” in China. New technologies enter societies, not only through social networks, but through a focus on education, the environment and the rural economy,” said Martinez. “China has a very important presence worldwide. Its investment in technology is important.” – Xinhua