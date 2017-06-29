Record label in big international deal

Vongai Mbara Arts Reporter

Zimbabwe’s independent music record label, Vadzimu Records has gone live on Sonoton, the world’s biggest music library in a deal that will see local music being availed on international platforms.

This iconic deal will enable film, TV and corporates professionals around the world to have access to the finest music from Zimbabwe and other neighbouring countries.

Sonoton has exposed many songs that have been used on major films such as “My Bloody Valentine”, “Fantastic Four” and “Harry Potter” to name just a few.

In a press release, Vadzimu Records director, Martin Stewart said this was a huge deal that is going to make a difference in the region. “This is great, enabling our talent to reach the wider world. We look forward to being licensed on award winning productions and being accessible to global players in the industry,” he said.

As of now, Vadzimu Records has already taken six albums live from artistes Mono Mukundu, Edith We Utonga, Dmitri & the Scarecrow, Queen Mashie, Othnel Moyo and Ovation & Fabfusion Band.

Co-founder and owner of Sonoton, Gerhard Narholz said he was thrilled to be working with Vadzimu Records and is looking forward to great results. “Sonoton Music is looking forward to a productive and energetic collaboration. Martin Stewart and Shepherd “Keffatan” Kamutikaoma are legends in African music business, working with great composers and producers like Mono Mukundu to name just one.

Local musicians have expressed their excitement over the new development that will take their music to the next level. “This is a really great opportunity and hope now the world will get a taste of our southern African music,” said Edith We Utonga. “I think it is a good opportunity for us as musicians. Our music will have a chance to be heard across the world, said Queen Mashie.

Martin Stewart also said Vadzimu Records is working with many artistes and studios and can still accommodate more. “We are currently working with many studios and artistes and look forward to adding others to our repertoire. We are scouting regionally and have visited Zambia for this so far,” he said.