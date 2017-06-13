Re-birth of System Tazvida’s ‘Babe Rakanaka’

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter—

Who still remembers the late System Tazvida’s songs? Songs like, “Anodyiwa Haataure”, “Babe Rakanaka”, “Babamukuru”, “Havafari” and “Zvinondishungurudza Mumoyo” among others used to serenade revellers back in the early 1990s. Some kept the memories making the songs their ringing tones in the cellphones era.

But the question on everyone’s mind now is; have the songs died a natural death?

And what happens to the next generation?

Does anyone till remember or know the icon.

Twenty-four-year-old artiste-cum-producer Casper Mpofu has decided to revive Tazvida’s music with a rendition the “Babe Rakanaka” song which has been well received across the country.

Mpofu, also known as Casper Beats, was six-year-old when the song became a hit.

He remembers dancing to it at a birthday party.

The rendition, “Chindidawo” which he said is a project single, was produced at Bazuka Studio in Harare.

Casper Beatz said he modernised the song to suit the younger generation.

“It is a song which, almost everyone liked and grew up dancing to it. I remember someday doing a sing-along with my family. I then decided to give it a feel, fusing it to suit the 21st Century generation. Most youths don’t know much about the song so to accommodate them I had to do the rendition,” he said.

On the copyrights, Mpofu said he applied at the Artistes Association and was granted permission to do the rendition.

“I am so happy that I was given permission to ride on the song. You know many stories might come out as the song is a success story. So I had to first protect myself and obtain copyright. I am not claiming the song but I have my own version,” he said.

The University of Zambia engineering student said he draws his inspiration from Oliver Mtukudzi.

“I like Tuku because of his originality and he has inspired me a lot. I am working with Andy Muridzo on “Broken Heart”, a song we will release soon.

“I have also penned another song entitled “Ruvheneko”, a love song for the radio and social media personality,” he said.

Casper Beatz said lack of exposure was a big challenge for most musicians in Zimbabwe.

Mpofu is not new in the circles as he has previously worked with Africa Revenge, Albert Nyathi, Ba Shupi and Eve Kawadza among others.

In 2015, he was the brains behind the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority Harare International Carnival theme song.