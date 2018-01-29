RBZ draws $450m from nostro facility

January 29, 2018 Business, Top Stories
John Mangudya

Happiness Zengeni Recently in Davos, Switzerland—
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has drawn down $450 million out of the latest $600 million nostro stabilisation facility secured from the Afreximbank last year, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Dr John Mangudya has said. The first draw down of the facility – secured in September last year – was meant to end delays in the processing of foreign payments by the banks.

“So far we have drawn down $450 million, which we are still disbursing. It has made an impact to us. The money is still there, it’s being disbursed slowly because we are running an economy and the idea is not to flood the market,” Dr Mangudya told The Herald Business on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos last week.

He said priority was being given to basic commodities. “We need to look at basic commodities. It’s not all about exuberance where you put the money all at once. No, we can’t do that. We do it gradually to ensure we spread the foreign currency to the competing requirements,” Dr Mangudya said.

Zimbabwe does not have sufficient foreign currency given that the tobacco marketing season, a major foreign currency earner is yet to start. As such, the nostro stabilisation facility allows Zimbabwe to bridge the gap between demand and supply of foreign currency when tobacco foreign currency earnings are yet to feed the economy.

To address foreign currency shortages, Dr Mangudya said, Zimbabwe was re-engaging with the international community and creating a conducive investment environment for foreign direct investments. This will increase foreign currency inflows through investment and stimulate production and exports. “The Zimbabwean situation is very simple and the shortage of foreign currency indicates the demand for foreign exchange is higher than the supply.

“That equation can be resolved by increasing FDI, improving lines of credit and nostro stabilisation. Once you do that you know that when money comes to Zimbabwe it now stays,” Dr Mangudya said. Without a good economic landscape you know that money will just flow out of Zimbabwe. So definitely when you open up the economy you make sure there is retention of money that comes into the system,” he added.

Dr Mangudya said Government will invite large global corporates to invest in Zimbabwe to create jobs and generate foreign currency for the economy through exports. He said foreign investors were guaranteed of repatriation of their dividends through direct support from the central bank under the nostro stabilisation facility.
  • Metro

    Did you fix ZIMRA? No investor would invest in a cesspool. Reforms at ZIMRA and investments will flow. Functional systems are needed and punitive penalties should be scrapped. Transit truckers are now avoiding Zimbabwe in favour of the long botswana route because of delays by ZIMRA.

  • Dennis mudzingwa

    A borrower who doesn’t returns is a beggar

  • Progressive Zimbabwean

    I like the fact that we hve such a facility. However, I think we are lacking when it comes to some simple deliverables as a country. I feel we need to work on our infratructure both road and rail and we need this like yesterday. We need to secure such facilities and even accelarate build operate and transfer models. We need to encourage joint ventures where possible. Zimbabwe is hungry for capital and we need to fill in the gaps of the last two decades. I am also worried about our urban transport system which is shambolic. Kombis must just be replaced and our local authorities need more support from central government. I am happy to observe that Harare and other smaller towns are already working on the roads. It was embarrasing that you could find uneven surfaces right in front of parliament or the office of the president. Now what must stop is the mischief of mushikashikas and kombis.Cde July Moyo has to prove that he is a world apart from Kasukuwere.

  • SlackJawedYokel

    All talk but no action. We are stuck with this full! Going round and round in circles, lecturing us what Zim’s problem is. Year in year out, same lecture. We want action Mr.