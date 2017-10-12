Rapist teenager gets 3-stroke sentence

Blessing Rwizi Mutare Bureau

A cheeky 16-year-old Mutare boy yesterday escaped jail after being handed a three-stroke sentence for raping his eight-year-old cousin. The boy appeared before regional magistrate, Mrs Loice Mukunyadze, while Mr Fletcher Karombe prosecuted. Mr Karombe told the court that on July 22 this year at around 1700hrs, the boy was at home together with his eight-year-old cousin.“He approached his cousin, who was in one of the bedrooms and suddenly grabbed her, gagged her and dragged her onto a bed. After raping her, the boy warned his cousin not to disclose the matter to anyone. On July 20, the girl’s mother noticed that her daughter was having difficulties in walking and she was complaining of stomach pains. Upon questioning, the girl disclosed the matter to her mother who reported the matter to the police,” he said.