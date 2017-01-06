‘Rapist’ pastor granted bail

January 6, 2017 Crime & Courts, Top Stories
Court Reporter—

By the Grace Ministries founder Onbert Mapfumo, who was arrested for rape after a Tilda Moyo show on Star FM appeared in court yesterday.

Mapfumo (39) of Southlea Park in Harare is accused of raping three female congregants at his prayer room in New Canaan, Highfield in Harare.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

He is facing rape charges.

Mapfumo who is represented by Mr Jonathan Madotsa pleaded not guilty.

He was remanded to February 2 this year on $100 bail.

As part of his bail conditions, Mapfumo was ordered to report every Friday at Machipisa Police Station, to reside at his given address and not to interfere with State witnesses.

The prosecutor Ms Audrey Chogumaira, alleged that on various occasions Mapfumo summoned the three female congregants to his prayer room at No. 7937 New Canaan Highfield Harare.

It is alleged that he took the complainant one by one into the room and prayed for them. The court heard that he assured them that he would deliver them from evil spirits.

It is alleged that Mapfumo explained to each one of them that he would make a sacrificial prayer in which he was required to have sexual intercourse with them.

He added that the intimacy would enable him to break the chains of poverty binding them.

It is alleged that Mapfumo stripped the women naked and sprayed them cooking oil before having sex without their consent.
  • Gamba ReManyika

    Prophets and women! I don’t know why?

  • sekuru Madzibwa

    ndosaka zwichinzi sekuru vaMadzibwa vanotaurisa can one imagine this old fashioned story ”TO HAVE INTERCOURSE with you as a way of warding evil spirits ” who is new to it unless these ladies tell me that this is new to them.Do you want us to beleave them or sympathies with them, this is nonsense, these ladies consented because they new they had evil spirits, and there was no other way of warding their evil desire for sex with the man of cloth except that way, Their evil is on their un- controllable passion for Cucamba. The process was explained to them by tha man of God and they agreed they undressed knowing and willingly understanding the consequences of what they were doing, they were not drunk or sick at that time and no force was used,

  • Mamvemve

    Have you also noticed that the Herald is already calling this man a rapist pastor before he is convicted of any crime. When it’s Magaya they will be busy vilifying and discrediting the victims? This is pathetic.

    • Lloyd Masunda

      Yeah double standards fosho

  • Sadombo

    Haaa zvakaoma, arrest these sex predators and ban them, ivo vakadzi kupusawo