‘Rapist’ pastor granted bail

Court Reporter—

By the Grace Ministries founder Onbert Mapfumo, who was arrested for rape after a Tilda Moyo show on Star FM appeared in court yesterday.

Mapfumo (39) of Southlea Park in Harare is accused of raping three female congregants at his prayer room in New Canaan, Highfield in Harare.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

He is facing rape charges.

Mapfumo who is represented by Mr Jonathan Madotsa pleaded not guilty.

He was remanded to February 2 this year on $100 bail.

As part of his bail conditions, Mapfumo was ordered to report every Friday at Machipisa Police Station, to reside at his given address and not to interfere with State witnesses.

The prosecutor Ms Audrey Chogumaira, alleged that on various occasions Mapfumo summoned the three female congregants to his prayer room at No. 7937 New Canaan Highfield Harare.

It is alleged that he took the complainant one by one into the room and prayed for them. The court heard that he assured them that he would deliver them from evil spirits.

It is alleged that Mapfumo explained to each one of them that he would make a sacrificial prayer in which he was required to have sexual intercourse with them.

He added that the intimacy would enable him to break the chains of poverty binding them.

It is alleged that Mapfumo stripped the women naked and sprayed them cooking oil before having sex without their consent.