Rally incident inspires Soul Jah Love track

Herald Reporters

Following a shocking incident where an overzealous Zanu-PF Youth League official, one Innocent Hamandishe, publicly shouted at Soul Jah Love, after fans stampeded to the stage soon after President Mugabe’s address, the dancehall chanter has released a single urging Hamandishe to sock it.

Hamandishe accused Soul Jah Love of indiscipline at a rally at Sakubva Stadium and publicly shouted at him when he tried to make his way towards the stage.

There was commotion as fans cheered Soul Jah Love, despite Hamandishe’s unwarranted attack. Many critics felt Hamandishe failed to handle the situation and the way he shouted at fans and Soul Jah Love was unwarranted.

Soul Jah Love, who is a regular performer at Zanu-PF events and has done songs for President Mugabe and the First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe, was also not amused by the attack.

His new track titled “Ndiri Zvinhu”, is a direct response to Hamandishe’s claim that ‘‘Jah Love hachisi chinhu’’. Hamandishe’s attack went viral on social media. He is heard on the video clip saying: “Ndo indiscipline iyoyo, Soul Jah Love hachisi chinhu, mukadaro haaridze pano. Makuda kutiridzira tuSoul Jah Love zvine basa rei izvozvo?

“Iwe Soul Jah Love itadiscipline, dzokera ugare pasi, wakufarisa.” In his response in lyrics, Soul Jah Love says it was not his fault that people cheered him when he stood up.

The musician says he did not go to the event to cause commotion since he always goes to entertain at campaign rallies. He also asks for forgiveness, but insists what happened was beyond his control since the response from fans was inevitable.

The musician and his manager yesterday refused to comment on the song, saying the lyrics were self-explanatory. Hamandishe yesterday tried to play down the incident, saying it was a misunderstanding.

“We are in good books with Soul Jah Love. “The incident was a result of misunderstanding. We talked about it later and he explained himself.

“He is coming to perform in Masvingo at our next rally,” Hamandishe said. Asked about the song, Hamandishe said he had not heard the single and upon being given a hint about the lyrics, he said he would not be offended since he appreciated the musician’s creativity.

Below are the lyrics of the song:

Vaudze kuti handimboridze zvigubhu

Chibaba, vakuti futi ndiri rude

Asi manje ndombotrya kuita good

Vanga vajaira kundiona ndichikamhina

Vafara vaona ndine stamina

Inini futi ndakutomboexplainer nyaya yanguwo saEntertainer

Vakanzwa maungira

Zita riye ranga rapfumbira

Andimbokambira, itarenda rangu

Soul Jah Love hachisi chinhu, zvinhu

Ndiregererei kana ndarasa hunhu asi handiite chifinhu

Inyaya yekungoti ndodiwa nevanhu Makuruwani

Nekuti inini kungosimuka

Zita rangu harisi kudzimika

Crowd rese rabva raganduka

Vazoona chibaba chiye chakajamuka chatongoteremuka

Handiuye kuzodisturber kuzofinhura

Ndiregererei handiuye kuzokanganisa

Ndingatouya kuzodhakisa motondidzikamisa

Ndenge ndasimudza chaunga, ngoma dziye dzandakaronga

Ininika ndakasota

Handingauye kuzovhiringa musangano

Nekuti ndiri muYouth ane chirangano

Handingaite kachihunhu keChipangano

Chokwadi, dai mandondipawo mazano

Nekuti kungoonekwa mumvuri, kunyangwe ini ndichifamba mhiri

Unonzwa uyo uyo uyo uyo, hokoyo

Handingaite noise handisi gaba riri empty

Inyaya yekungoti mastaira plenty

Vandiona vakunditio handina kana setting

Asi vamwe voti iexcellent

Ndiregererei ndarasa muswe, handingade kuti pakanganiswe

Vanhu vakuru ka vanetswe vashamiswe

Ndinongopfugama ndichipika kuchema ruregerero

Asi mangoma ka ndichibika