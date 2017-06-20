Rally incident inspires Soul Jah Love track

Herald Reporters
Following a shocking incident where an overzealous Zanu-PF Youth League official, one Innocent Hamandishe, publicly shouted at Soul Jah Love, after fans stampeded to the stage soon after President Mugabe’s address, the dancehall chanter has released a single urging Hamandishe to sock it.
Hamandishe accused Soul Jah Love of indiscipline at a rally at Sakubva Stadium and publicly shouted at him when he tried to make his way towards the stage.
There was commotion as fans cheered Soul Jah Love, despite Hamandishe’s unwarranted attack. Many critics felt Hamandishe failed to handle the situation and the way he shouted at fans and Soul Jah Love was unwarranted.
Soul Jah Love, who is a regular performer at Zanu-PF events and has done songs for President Mugabe and the First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe, was also not amused by the attack.
His new track titled “Ndiri Zvinhu”, is a direct response to Hamandishe’s claim that ‘‘Jah Love hachisi chinhu’’. Hamandishe’s attack went viral on social media. He is heard on the video clip saying: “Ndo indiscipline iyoyo, Soul Jah Love hachisi chinhu, mukadaro haaridze pano. Makuda kutiridzira tuSoul Jah Love zvine basa rei izvozvo?
Listen to Soul Jah Love’s new single
“Iwe Soul Jah Love itadiscipline, dzokera ugare pasi, wakufarisa.” In his response in lyrics, Soul Jah Love says it was not his fault that people cheered him when he stood up.
The musician says he did not go to the event to cause commotion since he always goes to entertain at campaign rallies. He also asks for forgiveness, but insists what happened was beyond his control since the response from fans was inevitable.
The musician and his manager yesterday refused to comment on the song, saying the lyrics were self-explanatory. Hamandishe yesterday tried to play down the incident, saying it was a misunderstanding.
“We are in good books with Soul Jah Love. “The incident was a result of misunderstanding. We talked about it later and he explained himself.
“He is coming to perform in Masvingo at our next rally,” Hamandishe said. Asked about the song, Hamandishe said he had not heard the single and upon being given a hint about the lyrics, he said he would not be offended since he appreciated the musician’s creativity.
Below are the lyrics of the song:
Vaudze kuti handimboridze zvigubhu
Chibaba, vakuti futi ndiri rude
Asi manje ndombotrya kuita good
Vanga vajaira kundiona ndichikamhina
Vafara vaona ndine stamina
Inini futi ndakutomboexplainer nyaya yanguwo saEntertainer
Vakanzwa maungira
Zita riye ranga rapfumbira
Andimbokambira, itarenda rangu
Soul Jah Love hachisi chinhu, zvinhu
Ndiregererei kana ndarasa hunhu asi handiite chifinhu
Inyaya yekungoti ndodiwa nevanhu Makuruwani
Nekuti inini kungosimuka
Zita rangu harisi kudzimika
Crowd rese rabva raganduka
Vazoona chibaba chiye chakajamuka chatongoteremuka
Handiuye kuzodisturber kuzofinhura
Ndiregererei handiuye kuzokanganisa
Ndingatouya kuzodhakisa motondidzikamisa
Ndenge ndasimudza chaunga, ngoma dziye dzandakaronga
Ininika ndakasota
Handingauye kuzovhiringa musangano
Nekuti ndiri muYouth ane chirangano
Handingaite kachihunhu keChipangano
Chokwadi, dai mandondipawo mazano
Nekuti kungoonekwa mumvuri, kunyangwe ini ndichifamba mhiri
Unonzwa uyo uyo uyo uyo, hokoyo
Handingaite noise handisi gaba riri empty
Inyaya yekungoti mastaira plenty
Vandiona vakunditio handina kana setting
Asi vamwe voti iexcellent
Ndiregererei ndarasa muswe, handingade kuti pakanganiswe
Vanhu vakuru ka vanetswe vashamiswe
Ndinongopfugama ndichipika kuchema ruregerero
Asi mangoma ka ndichibika