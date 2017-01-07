Rains boost national herd

Rejoice Makurira :Herald Reporter

The livestock condition has improved significantly in all provinces due to high rainfall being received in many parts of the country, an official has said. In an interview on Wednesday, the Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president Mr Wonder Chabikwa confirmed the development.“The country has registered a significant improvement in livestock condition since the beginning of the 2016 /2017 rainy season,” he said. “We were actually in a dilemma due to the drought that hit our country last year, but we are pleased to confirm that almost every part of the country has received high rainfall, which has enabled more than enough grazing for livestock.”

Mr Chabikwa added: “The greater part of our farming areas is awash with grazing land, which is more than enough to sustain livestock throughout the winter period.”

He said prior to the rains, livestock was under threat due to massive shortage of grazing pastures and water that resulted in livestock being affected in some areas.

“The situation was critical; most parts of the country had been hit by drought,” Mr Chabikwa said.

Last year by mid-March, a total of 24 800 cattle had died due to drought. Zimbabwe has over 5,5 million cattle, with the biggest population concentrated in Masvingo and Matabeleland provinces.