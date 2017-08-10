RAGING OCEAN SINKS HWANGE

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 2

Hwange . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

OCEAN MUSHURE is currently the best footballer in the domestic Premiership, by a country mile, and in every game for a Dynamos side he is leading with distinction, both as a captain and a goal-scoring hero, he appears to be on a mission to convert those who argue otherwise.

Since being handed the captaincy at DeMbare, Mushure has been a revelation, a tower of strength for the Glamour Boys and a leader who has been leading his men from the front.

When he starred for the Warriors at the 2017 COSAFA Castle Cup finals, there were some people who dismissed him as a fluke taking advantage of lightweight opposition.

But, since his return to the trenches of the domestic Premiership, Mushure’s star has been shining brightly and last night he scored his third goal on the trot as the Glamour Boys won a third straight game after dismissing a 10-man Hwange at the National Sports Stadium.

Mushure, who is enjoying his new role on the left side of the midfield, headed home 10 minutes after the breather to give his side the insurance goal they badly needed.

He was the beneficiary of a perfect cross from midfielder Denver Mukamba, who returned to action after missing the last two matches due to suspension and illness.

DeMbare had found the opener in the first half just after the half hour mark when a Tichaona Chipunza cross was directed into the nets by Hwange defender Gerald Ndlovu, who buckled under pressure as he battled to clear his lines.

The visitors found themselves on the back foot after just three minutes when midfielder Melvin Mekiwa was expelled by referee Norman Matemera for lunging on midfielder Cleopas Kapupurika’s chest.

The tackle was so crude that Kapupurika had to be immediately replaced with Emmanuel Mandiranga, who went on to have a very good outing.

The Glamour Boys created a host of chances but were let down by poor finishing especially by Tawanda Macheke in an attack that missed the leadership of Cameroonian Christian Epoupa Ntouba.

“It was another tough encounter against a stubborn Hwange. They played very well but we managed to score two goals,’’ said Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa.

“It is still a cause of concern, we are creating a number of chances but what is crucial is three points and we are happy that we managed to collect them.’’

Hwange coach Bigboy Mawiwi, who was hailed by Mutasa for transforming Chipangano in the few matches he has been in charge since replacing Nation Dube, vowed his team will not be relegated.

“Coming into this match, we knew we were going to play a difficult game and, unfortunately, just after three minutes Melvin was red-carded,’’ said Mawiwi. ‘’Although the decision was a bit harsh, it was a terrible mistake considering his experience.

“I thought we were playing good football then somehow we went down by also conceding a soft goal. I am glad that we are playing good football, you can see that the players are full of confidence and, hopefully, we will win the next game.

‘’We are fighting for survival and we will survive.’’

Teams

Dynamos: A. Reyners, O. Mwerahari (P. Makaha 46th minute), M. Machazane, P. Dube, C. Rusere (T. Sadiki 77th minute), T. Chipunza, G. Saunyama, C. Kapupurika (E. Mandiranga 9th minute), O. Mushure, D. Mukamba, T. Macheke.

Hwange: T. Mvula, C. Dickson, G. Ndlovu, O. Moyo, A. Chuma, C. Muleya (E. Meleka 77th minute), M. Mekiwa, S. Gadzikwa (O. Lungu 78th minute), N. Ziwini, C. Muvuti, J. Kaunda (D. Murimba 63rd minute).