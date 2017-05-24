Radebe sorry for explicit sex texts, e-mails

Cape Town. – Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe has apologised for exchanging explicit SMSes with a government employee. According to The Star newspaper, Radebe submitted an “unreserved” apology for the behaviour, which saw him ask for nude images of a government information service (GCIS) worker.

The Sunday Times earlier identified the employee as 29-year-old presidential photographer, Siyasanga Mbambani. The SMSes and e-mail correspondence between the minister and Mbambani go back to 2014 and its revelation could have a negative impact on Radebe’s chances of becoming ANC president, Netwerk24 reported.

It is alleged that Mbambani was suspended for her style of dress by the GCIS.

Radebe, who is married to Bridgette Radebe, apologised for the “embarrassment” he had caused his family, the ANC and South Africans.

ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela expressed her disappointed at Radebe’s actions, but nevertheless endorsed him as an “outstanding leader of our movement”, The Star reported. – News24.