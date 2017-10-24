Racist Faber under fire

Innocent Ruwende and Nyemudzai Kakore

OPINION makers have criticised Mr Marc Faber, a Swiss-born fund manager and publisher of newsletter Gloom, Boom and Doom Report, for his racist attack on the black race last week, and pointed reference to Zimbabwe as a country whose challenges are as a result of being populated by blacks.

The disgraced Swiss, who usually makes commentaries on American cable television service CNBC, has since been banned by television stations such as Bloomberg and Fox News.

In his latest newsletter, Mr Faber, who is often referred to as Dr Doom, launched an unsolicited racial diatribe on blacks.

“And thank God, white people populated America, and not the blacks,” he wrote. “Otherwise, the US would look like Zimbabwe, which it might look like one day anyway, but at least America enjoyed 200 years in the economic and political sun under a white majority.”

Mr Tendai Toto, a political analyst and lawyer, said the commentary made by Mr Faber was typical of the entrenched and archaic slave trade era white supremacy .

“This man is a white extremist who, with passion, hates the black race,” he said. “This stinking character harbours spiteful intentions against the black race and likes the black race to be extinct. His mention of Zimbabwe is a protest against one black-dominated country that has endured isolation and specified sanctions and aid conditions that are stringent and unbearable because its governing authorities have stood firm, resolving not to bow before white supremacy and its associated tendencies.”

Mr Elton Ziki, a political analyst, said the attack on Zimbabwe was not a coincidence, and was symbolic simply because President Mugabe represented the African fight against both white supremacy and imperialism.

“The comments by Marc Faber reflect the nature of the racist architecture of the white people,” he said. “He goes to the same God, who created all men equal as enshrined in the UN Charter, which speaks to the ethos of a non-segregatory approach and the right to self-determination, as espoused by the champion of equal recognition of people of colour, His Excellency Cde Robert Mugabe. Faber is trying to seek recognition and relevance by attacking Zimbabwe in a racist context. He is using Zimbabwe as a gateway to attack blacks, but forgetting that his bitterness is as a result of the fact that Zimbabwe redressed racist colonial injustices that are yet to be revised in totality. Marc also forgets to acknowledge the massive contributions of the blacks in America from the Atlantic slave trade.”

Zanu-PF Youth League secretary Cde Kudzanayi Chipanga said Mr Faber was a true racist.

“This racist is living in the past; he can go and hang, while they keep their America and we keep our Africa,” he said.

MDC-T spokesperson Mr Obert Gutu said it was unfortunate that in this day and age die-hard racists like Mr Faber still existed.

“We condemn racism, tribalism, sexism and indeed all forms of discrimination and prejudices in the strongest terms possible,” he said. “At a time when the world is desperately working on bridging the racial divide we still have racist bigots like Marc Faber.”

Spokesperson of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Mr Jacob Mafume described Mr Faber as a perfect candidate for a mental institution.