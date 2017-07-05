Putin, Trump to hold first meeting

MOSCOW. – Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump will hold their first full-fledged meeting at the G20 summit on July 7, the Kremlin spokesman said. Dmitry Peskov specified it will not merely be a brief contact on the sidelines.

The meeting is “planned as a full-fledged ‘sit down’ meeting,” Dmitry Peskov said yesterday. The G20 summit will take place July 7-8 in Hamburg, Germany. During the summit, Trump is to meet Putin face-to-face for the first time. Previously the leaders have spoken only by phone.

The White House has also confirmed that a “normal bilateral meeting” between the leaders is to take place on Friday afternoon, according to Reuters.

Earlier, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said the long-awaited meeting is scheduled for July 7, but did not specify its format. Conflicts in Syria and Ukraine will be among other issues on the agenda during the meeting between the two leaders, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated.

“Of course, both Syria and Ukraine will be in the spotlight, but the agenda is not limited to them,” Ryabkov told reporters in Moscow, adding that Putin and Trump are also to discuss strategic stability, as well as a number of bilateral issues.

“At least we believe that the American side will be ready for such dialogue, and we will see how the conversation really goes. Eventually, everything depends on the leaders,” Ryabkov said. – RT